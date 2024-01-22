Jordanian FM: Israel challenges the world by rejecting two-state solution

Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi criticized Monday the "extremist racial agenda" of the Israeli government, stating that it challenges the world by refusing to accept the two-state solution to end the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians.



Safadi told journalists on the sidelines of a meeting of European Union foreign ministers in Brussels that "the only way out of this tragedy is the two-state solution... they are challenging the entire international community, and it is time for the world to take a stance."



Reuters