Gaza Health Ministry updates: 108 days into Israeli attack, death toll reaches 25,295
Middle East News
2024-01-22 | 05:11
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Gaza Health Ministry updates: 108 days into Israeli attack, death toll reaches 25,295
On Monday, the Gaza Health Ministry reported that on the 108th day of the Israeli attack on the Gaza Strip, the death toll has risen to 25,295 martyrs and 63,000 injuries since October 7th.
It reported that the "Israeli occupation committed 20 massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, resulting in 190 martyrs and 340 injuries in the past 24 hours."
Gaza's Health Ministry also affirmed that several victims remain under the rubble and on the roads, inaccessible to ambulance and civil defense teams.
Middle East News
Gaza
Health Ministry
Israel
Attack
Injuries
October 7th
Casualties
Next
Iran's FM to visit Pakistan next week, says Islamabad
Jordanian FM: Israel challenges the world by rejecting two-state solution
Previous
Middle East News
2024-01-10
Gaza Health Ministry says 23,357 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since October 7th
Middle East News
2024-01-10
Gaza Health Ministry says 23,357 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since October 7th
0
Middle East News
2024-01-21
Gaza Health Ministry: 25,105 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since October 7
Middle East News
2024-01-21
Gaza Health Ministry: 25,105 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since October 7
0
Middle East News
2024-01-01
Gaza Health Ministry: 21,978 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since October 7
Middle East News
2024-01-01
Gaza Health Ministry: 21,978 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since October 7
0
Middle East News
2023-12-11
Gaza Health Ministry: Casualties' number from Israeli airstrikes on Gaza rises
Middle East News
2023-12-11
Gaza Health Ministry: Casualties' number from Israeli airstrikes on Gaza rises
Middle East News
06:09
06:09
Families of Gaza captives confront Knesset Finance Committee, demanding their release: Al Jazeera reports
Middle East News
06:09
Families of Gaza captives confront Knesset Finance Committee, demanding their release: Al Jazeera reports
0
Middle East News
05:51
05:51
Borrell: Israeli plan to destroy Hamas not working, peace talks needed
Middle East News
05:51
Borrell: Israeli plan to destroy Hamas not working, peace talks needed
0
Middle East News
05:35
05:35
Iran's FM to visit Pakistan next week, says Islamabad
Middle East News
05:35
Iran's FM to visit Pakistan next week, says Islamabad
0
Middle East News
05:09
05:09
Jordanian FM: Israel challenges the world by rejecting two-state solution
Middle East News
05:09
Jordanian FM: Israel challenges the world by rejecting two-state solution
World News
2023-08-03
Oil pollution reaches beach in Mexico
World News
2023-08-03
Oil pollution reaches beach in Mexico
0
Lebanon News
07:23
07:23
Security concerns arise: Car targeted near Army checkpoint in Kafra-Sarbine
Lebanon News
07:23
Security concerns arise: Car targeted near Army checkpoint in Kafra-Sarbine
0
Press Highlights
2024-01-20
The Salameh file 'rests' in Beirut, while being 'active' in Europe
Press Highlights
2024-01-20
The Salameh file 'rests' in Beirut, while being 'active' in Europe
0
World News
2024-01-04
Washington, allies warn the Houthis of attacks' consequences on ships while disrupting trade in Red Sea
World News
2024-01-04
Washington, allies warn the Houthis of attacks' consequences on ships while disrupting trade in Red Sea
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
1
Middle East News
08:10
08:10
Hamas publishes a memorandum entitled "Our narrative... Why Operation Al-Aqsa Flood?"
Middle East News
08:10
Hamas publishes a memorandum entitled "Our narrative... Why Operation Al-Aqsa Flood?"
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:12
12:12
Hezbollah threat: Israel considers new strategy amidst security concerns
News Bulletin Reports
12:12
Hezbollah threat: Israel considers new strategy amidst security concerns
3
Lebanon News
07:45
07:45
Israeli drone strike claims lives of two Hezbollah members in Southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:45
Israeli drone strike claims lives of two Hezbollah members in Southern Lebanon
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:31
12:31
Kafra attack: Israeli airstrike targets vehicle in southern Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:31
Kafra attack: Israeli airstrike targets vehicle in southern Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
07:23
07:23
Security concerns arise: Car targeted near Army checkpoint in Kafra-Sarbine
Lebanon News
07:23
Security concerns arise: Car targeted near Army checkpoint in Kafra-Sarbine
6
Lebanon News
07:32
07:32
At least two killed in Israeli drone attack in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:32
At least two killed in Israeli drone attack in southern Lebanon
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:08
12:08
Lebanese expatriates: Pillars of economic stability
News Bulletin Reports
12:08
Lebanese expatriates: Pillars of economic stability
8
Middle East News
12:17
12:17
Al Jazeera, citing Israeli Broadcasting Corporation: Netanyahu rejects ultimately Hamas' conditions for a prisoner exchange deal
Middle East News
12:17
Al Jazeera, citing Israeli Broadcasting Corporation: Netanyahu rejects ultimately Hamas' conditions for a prisoner exchange deal
