Gaza Health Ministry updates: 108 days into Israeli attack, death toll reaches 25,295

On Monday, the Gaza Health Ministry reported that on the 108th day of the Israeli attack on the Gaza Strip, the death toll has risen to 25,295 martyrs and 63,000 injuries since October 7th.



It reported that the "Israeli occupation committed 20 massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, resulting in 190 martyrs and 340 injuries in the past 24 hours."



Gaza's Health Ministry also affirmed that several victims remain under the rubble and on the roads, inaccessible to ambulance and civil defense teams.