Iran's FM to visit Pakistan next week, says Islamabad

Middle East News
2024-01-22 | 05:35
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran&#39;s FM to visit Pakistan next week, says Islamabad
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iran's FM to visit Pakistan next week, says Islamabad

Pakistan on Monday said the Iranian foreign minister will visit the country next week, signalling efforts to rebuild ties after the neighbours exchanged missile and drone strikes last week at what they said were militant targets.

Ambassadors of both countries have also been asked to return to their posts by Jan. 26, the Pakistan foreign ministry said in a statement.

Reuters
 

Middle East News

Pakistan

Iran

Strikes

LBCI Next
Borrell: Israeli plan to destroy Hamas not working, peace talks needed
Gaza Health Ministry updates: 108 days into Israeli attack, death toll reaches 25,295
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-01-19

Russia calls for restraint after Iranian-Pakistani strikes

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-18

Death toll rises to nine in Pakistani strikes on Iran

LBCI
World News
2024-01-18

Pakistani PM shortens visit to Davos after strikes on Iran

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-17

Pakistan conducts strikes inside Iran, media reports casualties

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
06:09

Families of Gaza captives confront Knesset Finance Committee, demanding their release: Al Jazeera reports

LBCI
Middle East News
05:51

Borrell: Israeli plan to destroy Hamas not working, peace talks needed

LBCI
Middle East News
05:11

Gaza Health Ministry updates: 108 days into Israeli attack, death toll reaches 25,295

LBCI
Middle East News
05:09

Jordanian FM: Israel challenges the world by rejecting two-state solution

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-08-03

Oil pollution reaches beach in Mexico

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:23

Security concerns arise: Car targeted near Army checkpoint in Kafra-Sarbine

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-01-20

The Salameh file 'rests' in Beirut, while being 'active' in Europe

LBCI
World News
2024-01-04

Washington, allies warn the Houthis of attacks' consequences on ships while disrupting trade in Red Sea

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
08:10

Hamas publishes a memorandum entitled "Our narrative... Why Operation Al-Aqsa Flood?"

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:12

Hezbollah threat: Israel considers new strategy amidst security concerns

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:45

Israeli drone strike claims lives of two Hezbollah members in Southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:31

Kafra attack: Israeli airstrike targets vehicle in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:23

Security concerns arise: Car targeted near Army checkpoint in Kafra-Sarbine

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:32

At least two killed in Israeli drone attack in southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:08

Lebanese expatriates: Pillars of economic stability

LBCI
Middle East News
12:17

Al Jazeera, citing Israeli Broadcasting Corporation: Netanyahu rejects ultimately Hamas' conditions for a prisoner exchange deal

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More