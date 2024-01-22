Borrell: Israeli plan to destroy Hamas not working, peace talks needed

Middle East News
2024-01-22 | 05:51
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Borrell: Israeli plan to destroy Hamas not working, peace talks needed
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Borrell: Israeli plan to destroy Hamas not working, peace talks needed

Israel's plan to destroy Islamist Palestinian group Hamas in Gaza is not working and the European Union must pursue efforts to create a "two-state solution" despite Israeli opposition, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday.

Israeli Prime Minister had on Sunday reaffirmed a hard line against any Palestinian state as it would pose "an existential danger" to Israel. He said Israel would keep insisting on full security control over all territory west of the Jordan River, which would include Gaza and the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Borrell spoke at the monthly gathering of EU foreign ministers, attended this time by counterparts from Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Jordan and the Arab League secretary-general. The talks will focus mainly on the consequences of Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel and Israel's retaliatory offensive in Gaza.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz and Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki were making separate appearances at the meeting, which was also taking stock of the war in Ukraine.

Alluding to Israel's stated objective of annihilating Hamas in its devastating three-month-old war in the Gaza Strip, Borrell told reporters: "What are the other solutions they have in mind. Make all the Palestinians leave? Kill all of them?...The way they are destroying Hamas is not the way to do it. They are sealing the hate for generations."

Borrell said he wanted to press ahead with international efforts to create a process that would lead to a Palestinian state co-existing alongside Israel. The last talks to that end collapsed a decade ago amid mutual mistrust and intransigence.
 

Reuters

Middle East News

Josep Borrell

EU

Israeli

Plan

Hamas

Peace

LBCI Next
Families of Gaza captives confront Knesset Finance Committee, demanding their release: Al Jazeera reports
Iran's FM to visit Pakistan next week, says Islamabad
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
01:46

EU's High Representative proposes plan for Palestinian state and peace process

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-20

Two Hamas members killed in Israeli strike on southern Lebanon: Reuters security sources

LBCI
World News
2023-12-14

Israel says Denmark uncovered Hamas plan on European soil

LBCI
World News
03:34

France hopes EU to impose sanctions on Israeli settlers who commit violence

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
06:09

Families of Gaza captives confront Knesset Finance Committee, demanding their release: Al Jazeera reports

LBCI
Middle East News
05:35

Iran's FM to visit Pakistan next week, says Islamabad

LBCI
Middle East News
05:11

Gaza Health Ministry updates: 108 days into Israeli attack, death toll reaches 25,295

LBCI
Middle East News
05:09

Jordanian FM: Israel challenges the world by rejecting two-state solution

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-08-03

Oil pollution reaches beach in Mexico

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:23

Security concerns arise: Car targeted near Army checkpoint in Kafra-Sarbine

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-01-20

The Salameh file 'rests' in Beirut, while being 'active' in Europe

LBCI
World News
2024-01-04

Washington, allies warn the Houthis of attacks' consequences on ships while disrupting trade in Red Sea

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
08:10

Hamas publishes a memorandum entitled "Our narrative... Why Operation Al-Aqsa Flood?"

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:12

Hezbollah threat: Israel considers new strategy amidst security concerns

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:45

Israeli drone strike claims lives of two Hezbollah members in Southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:31

Kafra attack: Israeli airstrike targets vehicle in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:23

Security concerns arise: Car targeted near Army checkpoint in Kafra-Sarbine

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:32

At least two killed in Israeli drone attack in southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:08

Lebanese expatriates: Pillars of economic stability

LBCI
Middle East News
12:17

Al Jazeera, citing Israeli Broadcasting Corporation: Netanyahu rejects ultimately Hamas' conditions for a prisoner exchange deal

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More