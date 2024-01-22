News
Netanyahu: Hamas has not presented any new proposal for a hostage agreement
Middle East News
2024-01-22 | 07:46
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Netanyahu: Hamas has not presented any new proposal for a hostage agreement
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed on Monday media speculations about ongoing efforts to reach a new ceasefire agreement in Gaza.
He addressed the relatives of hostages held by the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) and stated that the m
ovement
has not put forward any new proposals.
The Prime Minister's office quoted Netanyahu saying to a group of hostage relatives, "There is no new proposal from Hamas. This speculation is not true. I say this as clearly as I can because there are many untrue statements that undoubtedly distress you."
Reuters
Middle East News
Gaza
Israel
Benjamin Netanyahu
Ceasefire
Hostages
Hamas
