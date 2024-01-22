Netanyahu: Hamas has not presented any new proposal for a hostage agreement

2024-01-22 | 07:46
Netanyahu: Hamas has not presented any new proposal for a hostage agreement
Netanyahu: Hamas has not presented any new proposal for a hostage agreement

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed on Monday media speculations about ongoing efforts to reach a new ceasefire agreement in Gaza.
 
He addressed the relatives of hostages held by the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) and stated that the movement has not put forward any new proposals. 

The Prime Minister's office quoted Netanyahu saying to a group of hostage relatives, "There is no new proposal from Hamas. This speculation is not true. I say this as clearly as I can because there are many untrue statements that undoubtedly distress you." 

Reuters 
 

