Netanyahu: Hamas has not presented any new proposal for a hostage agreement

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed on Monday media speculations about ongoing efforts to reach a new ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

He addressed the relatives of hostages held by the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) and stated that the m ovement has not put forward any new proposals.



The Prime Minister's office quoted Netanyahu saying to a group of hostage relatives, "There is no new proposal from Hamas. This speculation is not true. I say this as clearly as I can because there are many untrue statements that undoubtedly distress you."



