EU imposes additional sanctions on Syrian entities and individuals: Al-Assad economic advisor and businesspersons targeted

Middle East News
2024-01-22 | 09:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
EU imposes additional sanctions on Syrian entities and individuals: Al-Assad economic advisor and businesspersons targeted
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
EU imposes additional sanctions on Syrian entities and individuals: Al-Assad economic advisor and businesspersons targeted

In a Monday press release, the European Council announced that it added six persons and five entities to the EU sanctions list, imposing "additional restrictive measures" due to "the gravity of the ongoing situation in Syria."

The new list includes an economic advisor to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, three businesspersons providing support to - and benefitting from - the Syrian regime, in addition to two individuals connected to the Assad family.

The Council stated that five companies, including Al-Dj Group, Cham Wings, Freebird Travel Agency, Iloma Investment Private JSC, and Al-Aqila company, "will also be subjected to restrictive measures."

"Some of these entities are engaged in the transfer of Syrian mercenaries, arms trade, narcotics trafficking or money laundering, which support the activities of the Syrian regime," Monday's press release said.

Under the sanctions regime, the listed persons and entities are subject to an asset freeze. "The provision of funds or economic resources, directly or indirectly, to them or for their benefit is also prohibited. Additionally, a travel ban to the EU applies to the natural persons listed," it revealed.

While Syria persists in being a priority for the European Union, the Council reported that it stays "deeply concerned" about the situation, as the conflict "remains a source of suffering and instability for the Syrian people and the region."

The Council also noted that the Syrian regime "continues to pursue its policy of repression. It is therefore necessary to maintain and ensure the effectiveness of the restrictive measures in place by further developing them."

"The EU reiterates that the only path to sustainable peace for Syria is a political solution in line with United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254," affirmed the press release.
 

World News

Middle East News

European Council

EU

Sanctions

Syria

Bashar Al-Assad

European Union

LBCI Next
EU's High Representative proposes plan for Palestinian state and peace process
Al Jazeera, citing Israeli Broadcasting Corporation: Netanyahu rejects ultimately Hamas' conditions for a prisoner exchange deal
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-01-19

European Council imposes sanctions on Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and bans travel to the EU for six individuals

LBCI
World News
2023-12-11

Italy, France, and Germany call on European Union to impose sanctions on Hamas

LBCI
World News
08:52

EU adopts sanctions against six entities involved in Sudan war

LBCI
World News
03:34

France hopes EU to impose sanctions on Israeli settlers who commit violence

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:55

Red Sea alternatives: Impact of regional tensions on trade routes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:25

Chaos in Israeli Knesset session: Families of hostages take protest to Jerusalem's government headquarters

LBCI
Middle East News
11:11

US 'strikes back': Fly Baghdad and Kata'ib Hizballah leaders face sanctions for alleged support

LBCI
Middle East News
10:53

Suez Canal Authority carries out repairs to missile-hit vessel

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-16

Kataeb political bureau's strong rejection: Mikati's statements tying Lebanon's fate to regional war

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-01

Syrian operatives arrested for ISIS links in Lebanon

LBCI
World News
09:29

US Treasury Department: US issues sanctions related to Hamas and Fly Baghdad Airline

LBCI
Middle East News
12:17

Al Jazeera, citing Israeli Broadcasting Corporation: Netanyahu rejects ultimately Hamas' conditions for a prisoner exchange deal

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:12

Hezbollah threat: Israel considers new strategy amidst security concerns

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:31

Kafra attack: Israeli airstrike targets vehicle in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
08:30

Israeli Defense Minister: The war with Hezbollah will be harsh on Israel and devastating for Hezbollah and Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
12:17

Al Jazeera, citing Israeli Broadcasting Corporation: Netanyahu rejects ultimately Hamas' conditions for a prisoner exchange deal

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:12

Ministry of Social Affairs' website undergoes cybersecurity breach

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:47

Quintet Committee accelerates action on Lebanon's presidential file

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:32

Saudi diplomacy: Seeking solutions beyond Lebanon's presidential file

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:54

Berri's positive response to National Moderation's presidential dialogue

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More