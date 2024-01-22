EU imposes additional sanctions on Syrian entities and individuals: Al-Assad economic advisor and businesspersons targeted

In a Monday press release, the European Council announced that it added six persons and five entities to the EU sanctions list, imposing "additional restrictive measures" due to "the gravity of the ongoing situation in Syria."



The new list includes an economic advisor to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, three businesspersons providing support to - and benefitting from - the Syrian regime, in addition to two individuals connected to the Assad family.



The Council stated that five companies, including Al-Dj Group, Cham Wings, Freebird Travel Agency, Iloma Investment Private JSC, and Al-Aqila company, "will also be subjected to restrictive measures."



"Some of these entities are engaged in the transfer of Syrian mercenaries, arms trade, narcotics trafficking or money laundering, which support the activities of the Syrian regime," Monday's press release said.



Under the sanctions regime, the listed persons and entities are subject to an asset freeze. "The provision of funds or economic resources, directly or indirectly, to them or for their benefit is also prohibited. Additionally, a travel ban to the EU applies to the natural persons listed," it revealed.



While Syria persists in being a priority for the European Union, the Council reported that it stays "deeply concerned" about the situation, as the conflict "remains a source of suffering and instability for the Syrian people and the region."



The Council also noted that the Syrian regime "continues to pursue its policy of repression. It is therefore necessary to maintain and ensure the effectiveness of the restrictive measures in place by further developing them."



"The EU reiterates that the only path to sustainable peace for Syria is a political solution in line with United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254," affirmed the press release.