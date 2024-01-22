News
UK and US target Hamas and PIJ leaders with coordinated sanctions: Financial networks 'disrupted'
Middle East News
2024-01-22 | 10:15
High views
Share
Share
3
min
UK and US target Hamas and PIJ leaders with coordinated sanctions: Financial networks 'disrupted'
On Monday, the United Kingdom and the United States imposed "coordinated sanctions on Hamas" to disrupt the group's financial networks.
The press release revealed that five figures and an entity "involved in the leadership and financial networks of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) are the subject of the UK's new sanctions, which will help to cut off the flow of funding that supports these terrorist groups, including from Iran."
Monday's announcement is the third round of sanctions set on Hamas and PIJ by the following October 7th attacks on Israel, "which build on existing sanctions against the groups."
Foreign Secretary David Cameron stated that "these sanctions send a clear message to Hamas – the UK and our partners are committed to ensuring there is no hiding place for those financing terrorist activities."
Adding that to reach a ceasefire in Gaza, "Hamas can no longer be in power and able to threaten Israel. By disrupting the financial networks which sustain Hamas' operation, including from Iran, these sanctions support that crucial aim."
Those subject to UK asset freezes and targeted arms embargoes include:
- key Hamas financier, Zuheir Shamlakh, through his company Al Mutahadun for Exchange;
- Ahmed Sharif Abdallah Odeh, an operator in Hamas' financial network "who previously ran their international portfolio of companies;"
- Ismail Barhoum, member of Hamas' Political Bureau in Gaza and the group's Shura Council;
- Hassan Al-Wardian, a Hamas senior leader in the Bethlehem/West Bank region;
- Jamil Yusuf Ahmad Aliyan, a senior PIJ official and Gaza-based representative.
The persons are also subject to a travel ban and, therefore, "will be unable to enter the UK."
"The UK, along with our G7 partners, has committed to take action to deny Hamas the ability to raise and use funds to carry out atrocities," the press release stated, adding that "previous packages have targeted other top-ranking officials and financiers of Hamas."
"The Foreign Secretary continues to work with allies and partners to find a peaceful resolution to this conflict," it reported.
World News
Middle East News
United Kingdom
United States
Sanctions
Hamas
Iran
October 7th
David Cameron
Ceasefire
Gaza
Palestinian Islamic Jihad
