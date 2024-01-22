News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
19
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
10
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
La Ekher EL Omr
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
19
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
10
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Suez Canal Authority carries out repairs to missile-hit vessel
Middle East News
2024-01-22 | 10:53
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Suez Canal Authority carries out repairs to missile-hit vessel
Egypt's Suez Canal Authority said on Monday it had conducted repair work on a missile-hit Greek dry-bulk carrier, highlighting its readiness to restore damaged ships passing through the Red Sea.
The Malta-flagged, Greek-owned vessel Zografia had berthed at a floating dock of the authority-affiliated Suez Shipyard Company for repairs after the ship's hull and some components sustained external and internal damage in a Jan. 16 attack by Yemeni Houthi forces.
The vessel was sailing from Vietnam to Israel with 24 crew on board and was empty of cargo when targeted.
"The Suez Canal Authority will spare no effort to provide all navigational and maritime services that ensure maintaining the normal flow of traffic through the canal and maintain the sustainability of global supply chains," a statement by the canal authority said, quoting its head Osama Rabie.
It was not clear whether the repairs had been completed. The vessel was still anchored at the entrance to the Suez Canal from the Red Sea side on Monday, according to data from ship tracking and maritime analytics provider MarineTraffic.
Reuters
Middle East News
Suez Canal
Authority
Repairs
Missile
Vessel
Next
EU's High Representative proposes plan for Palestinian state and peace process
Al Jazeera, citing Israeli Broadcasting Corporation: Netanyahu rejects ultimately Hamas' conditions for a prisoner exchange deal
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-01-21
Iranian-backed militants launch ballistic missiles at Ain Al-Asad base
Middle East News
2024-01-21
Iranian-backed militants launch ballistic missiles at Ain Al-Asad base
0
Middle East News
2024-01-19
Borrell: Israel funded Hamas to weaken the Palestinian Authority led by the Fatah movement
Middle East News
2024-01-19
Borrell: Israel funded Hamas to weaken the Palestinian Authority led by the Fatah movement
0
World News
2024-01-19
China urges end of 'harassment' of vessels in Red Sea
World News
2024-01-19
China urges end of 'harassment' of vessels in Red Sea
0
Middle East News
2024-01-19
Houthis fire two ballistic missiles at US-owned tanker without causing injuries or damages
Middle East News
2024-01-19
Houthis fire two ballistic missiles at US-owned tanker without causing injuries or damages
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
12:42
Fly Baghdad Airlines denounces the US Treasury's sanctions
Middle East News
12:42
Fly Baghdad Airlines denounces the US Treasury's sanctions
0
Middle East News
12:39
As Gaza fighting deepens, Israeli forces storm hospital
Middle East News
12:39
As Gaza fighting deepens, Israeli forces storm hospital
0
Middle East News
12:13
Houthi military spokesman: The Houthi naval forces carried out a military operation targeting a US military cargo ship in the Gulf of Aden
Middle East News
12:13
Houthi military spokesman: The Houthi naval forces carried out a military operation targeting a US military cargo ship in the Gulf of Aden
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:55
Red Sea alternatives: Impact of regional tensions on trade routes
News Bulletin Reports
11:55
Red Sea alternatives: Impact of regional tensions on trade routes
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-04
Gallant to Hochstein: The time frame for a political solution with Hezbollah is short
Lebanon News
2024-01-04
Gallant to Hochstein: The time frame for a political solution with Hezbollah is short
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-03
LBCI exclusive: Israel used GBU 39-B Small Diameter Bomb precision-guided glide bomb in Saleh al-Arouri's assassination
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-03
LBCI exclusive: Israel used GBU 39-B Small Diameter Bomb precision-guided glide bomb in Saleh al-Arouri's assassination
0
Press Highlights
01:32
Saudi diplomacy: Seeking solutions beyond Lebanon's presidential file
Press Highlights
01:32
Saudi diplomacy: Seeking solutions beyond Lebanon's presidential file
0
Middle East News
02:02
Massive explosion sound heard in industrial town in Iran
Middle East News
02:02
Massive explosion sound heard in industrial town in Iran
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
08:30
Israeli Defense Minister: The war with Hezbollah will be harsh on Israel and devastating for Hezbollah and Lebanon
Middle East News
08:30
Israeli Defense Minister: The war with Hezbollah will be harsh on Israel and devastating for Hezbollah and Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
03:12
Ministry of Social Affairs' website undergoes cybersecurity breach
Lebanon News
03:12
Ministry of Social Affairs' website undergoes cybersecurity breach
3
Press Highlights
01:32
Saudi diplomacy: Seeking solutions beyond Lebanon's presidential file
Press Highlights
01:32
Saudi diplomacy: Seeking solutions beyond Lebanon's presidential file
4
Press Highlights
00:47
Quintet Committee accelerates action on Lebanon's presidential file
Press Highlights
00:47
Quintet Committee accelerates action on Lebanon's presidential file
5
Lebanon News
02:54
Berri's positive response to National Moderation's presidential dialogue
Lebanon News
02:54
Berri's positive response to National Moderation's presidential dialogue
6
World News
09:29
US Treasury Department: US issues sanctions related to Hamas and Fly Baghdad Airline
World News
09:29
US Treasury Department: US issues sanctions related to Hamas and Fly Baghdad Airline
7
Lebanon News
06:12
Nehme Mahfoud to LBCI: We will not sign the current agreement
Lebanon News
06:12
Nehme Mahfoud to LBCI: We will not sign the current agreement
8
Lebanon News
05:51
Lebanese diplomacy unfolds: Quintet Committee's ambassadors to 'strategize' in Beirut this week
Lebanon News
05:51
Lebanese diplomacy unfolds: Quintet Committee's ambassadors to 'strategize' in Beirut this week
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More