Suez Canal Authority carries out repairs to missile-hit vessel

Middle East News
2024-01-22 | 10:53
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Suez Canal Authority carries out repairs to missile-hit vessel
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Suez Canal Authority carries out repairs to missile-hit vessel

Egypt's Suez Canal Authority said on Monday it had conducted repair work on a missile-hit Greek dry-bulk carrier, highlighting its readiness to restore damaged ships passing through the Red Sea.

The Malta-flagged, Greek-owned vessel Zografia had berthed at a floating dock of the authority-affiliated Suez Shipyard Company for repairs after the ship's hull and some components sustained external and internal damage in a Jan. 16 attack by Yemeni Houthi forces.

The vessel was sailing from Vietnam to Israel with 24 crew on board and was empty of cargo when targeted.

"The Suez Canal Authority will spare no effort to provide all navigational and maritime services that ensure maintaining the normal flow of traffic through the canal and maintain the sustainability of global supply chains," a statement by the canal authority said, quoting its head Osama Rabie.

It was not clear whether the repairs had been completed. The vessel was still anchored at the entrance to the Suez Canal from the Red Sea side on Monday, according to data from ship tracking and maritime analytics provider MarineTraffic.



Reuters

Middle East News

Suez Canal

Authority

Repairs

Missile

Vessel

LBCI Next
EU's High Representative proposes plan for Palestinian state and peace process
Al Jazeera, citing Israeli Broadcasting Corporation: Netanyahu rejects ultimately Hamas' conditions for a prisoner exchange deal
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-21

Iranian-backed militants launch ballistic missiles at Ain Al-Asad base

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-19

Borrell: Israel funded Hamas to weaken the Palestinian Authority led by the Fatah movement

LBCI
World News
2024-01-19

China urges end of 'harassment' of vessels in Red Sea

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-19

Houthis fire two ballistic missiles at US-owned tanker without causing injuries or damages

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
12:42

Fly Baghdad Airlines denounces the US Treasury's sanctions

LBCI
Middle East News
12:39

As Gaza fighting deepens, Israeli forces storm hospital

LBCI
Middle East News
12:13

Houthi military spokesman: The Houthi naval forces carried out a military operation targeting a US military cargo ship in the Gulf of Aden

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:55

Red Sea alternatives: Impact of regional tensions on trade routes

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-04

Gallant to Hochstein: The time frame for a political solution with Hezbollah is short

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-03

LBCI exclusive: Israel used GBU 39-B Small Diameter Bomb precision-guided glide bomb in Saleh al-Arouri's assassination

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:32

Saudi diplomacy: Seeking solutions beyond Lebanon's presidential file

LBCI
Middle East News
02:02

Massive explosion sound heard in industrial town in Iran

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
08:30

Israeli Defense Minister: The war with Hezbollah will be harsh on Israel and devastating for Hezbollah and Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:12

Ministry of Social Affairs' website undergoes cybersecurity breach

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:32

Saudi diplomacy: Seeking solutions beyond Lebanon's presidential file

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:47

Quintet Committee accelerates action on Lebanon's presidential file

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:54

Berri's positive response to National Moderation's presidential dialogue

LBCI
World News
09:29

US Treasury Department: US issues sanctions related to Hamas and Fly Baghdad Airline

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:12

Nehme Mahfoud to LBCI: We will not sign the current agreement

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:51

Lebanese diplomacy unfolds: Quintet Committee's ambassadors to 'strategize' in Beirut this week

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More