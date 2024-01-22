News
US 'strikes back': Fly Baghdad and Kata'ib Hizballah leaders face sanctions for alleged support
Middle East News
2024-01-22 | 11:11
US 'strikes back': Fly Baghdad and Kata'ib Hizballah leaders face sanctions for alleged support
The United States designated on Monday the Iraqi airline, Fly Baghdad, along with its CEO, for supporting the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF) and Iran-aligned groups in Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon.
The US also designated three Kata'ib Hizballah leaders and supporters, one of the IRGC-QF's Iran-aligned militias in Iraq, and a business that "facilitates and launders funds for Kata'ib Hizballah."
Both the IRGC-QF and Kata'ib Hizballah are US-designated entities, as the Treasury Department's action was taken under Executive Order 13224, as amended.
The US also identified two Iraq-registered aircraft that Fly Baghdad owns as blocked property.
A press statement by Matthew Miller, spokesperson for the US Department of State, declared that the IRGC-QF and Iran-aligned groups pose "a significant threat to the Middle East region."
It also affirmed that Kata'ib Hizballah was responsible for drone and missile attacks against US personnel in Iraq and Syria since Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7th.
"The United States remains committed to exposing and taking actions against individuals and groups that abuse their local economies and engage in illegal activities that support terrorist groups destabilizing the region," concluded the statement.
World News
Middle East News
United States
Fly Baghdad
Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps
Qods Force
Iraq
Syria
Lebanon
Kata'ib Hizballah
Matthew Miller
