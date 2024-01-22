News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
19
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
19
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
As Gaza fighting deepens, Israeli forces storm hospital
Middle East News
2024-01-22 | 12:39
High views
Share
Share
4
min
As Gaza fighting deepens, Israeli forces storm hospital
Israeli forces, advancing deep into western Khan Younis in Gaza's bloodiest fighting so far in January, stormed one hospital and put another under siege on Monday, cutting the wounded off from trauma care, Palestinian officials said.
Troops advanced for the first time into the al-Mawasi district near the Mediterranean Coast, west of Khan Younis, the main city in southern Gaza. There, they stormed the Al-Khair hospital and were arresting medical staff, Gaza health ministry spokesman Ashraf al Qidra told Reuters.
There was no immediate word from Israel on the situation at the hospital. The military spokesperson's office had no comment.
Qidra said at least 50 people were killed overnight in Khan Younis, while the sieges of medical facilities meant dozens of dead and wounded were beyond the reach of rescuers.
"The Israeli occupation is preventing ambulance vehicles from moving to recover bodies of martyrs and the wounded from western Khan Younis," he said.
The Palestinian Red Crescent said tanks had surrounded another Khan Younis hospital, al-Amal, headquarters of the rescue agency, which had lost contact with staff there.
"We are deeply worried about what is happening around our hospital," said Tommaso Della Longa, spokesperson for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.
"Ambulances cannot go in or out and we cannot provide any emergency health care to people in the area.”
Israel says Hamas fighters operate from in and around hospitals, which Hamas and medical staff deny.
"Hamas embeds its operation within and under hospitals and other medical facilities," said Elad Goren of COGAT, the Israeli defence ministry branch that coordinates with the Palestinians. "A particular effort led by a dedicated team has been put on making sure that civilians have access to medical care."
Residents said the bombardment from air, land and sea was the most intense in the southern sector of Gaza since the war began in October.
Video filmed from afar showed scattered civilians wandering around a ghost city, crowded with tents with abandoned laundry flapping on lines, as gunfire rattled and smoke rose into the sky.
Israel launched an offensive last week to capture Khan Younis, which it now says is the principal headquarters of the Hamas militants responsible for the Oct. 7 attacks on southern Israel that killed 1,200 people, according to Israeli tallies.
The newest phase of the war has brought fighting deep into the last corners of the enclave now packed with those who fled bombardment. At least 25,295 Gazans have been killed since Oct. 7, Gaza health authorities said in an update on Monday.
The majority of Gaza's 2.3 million residents are now penned into Rafah just south of Khan Younis and Deir al-Balah just north of it, crammed into public buildings and camps of tents made from plastic sheets lashed to wooden frames.
Lines of cars and donkey carts piled high with belongings pushed south as Gazans sought to flee the bombardments.
"This is the seventh time I get displaced," said Gazan Mariam Abu-Haleeb, weeping in a car surrounded by her possessions.
Ahmad Abu-Shaweesh, a boy, described having taken shelter in the Al-Aqsa University only to find the institution coming under attack.
"We hardly made it out of the university under the shelling. We didn't expect the tanks at the university's gates."
Reuters
Middle East News
Gaza
Israel
Khan Younis
Fighting
Hospital
Palestinian
Next
EU's High Representative proposes plan for Palestinian state and peace process
Al Jazeera, citing Israeli Broadcasting Corporation: Netanyahu rejects ultimately Hamas' conditions for a prisoner exchange deal
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-12-27
Gaza Health Ministry spokesman says Israeli strike kills 18 Palestinians in Khan Younis
Middle East News
2023-12-27
Gaza Health Ministry spokesman says Israeli strike kills 18 Palestinians in Khan Younis
0
Middle East News
2024-01-21
Gaza Health Ministry: 25,105 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since October 7
Middle East News
2024-01-21
Gaza Health Ministry: 25,105 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since October 7
0
Middle East News
2024-01-21
Israeli Army kills 15 armed Palestinians in northern Gaza Strip
Middle East News
2024-01-21
Israeli Army kills 15 armed Palestinians in northern Gaza Strip
0
Middle East News
2024-01-20
Gaza's Health Ministry: 24,927 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes since October 7
Middle East News
2024-01-20
Gaza's Health Ministry: 24,927 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes since October 7
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
12:42
Fly Baghdad Airlines denounces the US Treasury's sanctions
Middle East News
12:42
Fly Baghdad Airlines denounces the US Treasury's sanctions
0
Middle East News
12:13
Houthi military spokesman: The Houthi naval forces carried out a military operation targeting a US military cargo ship in the Gulf of Aden
Middle East News
12:13
Houthi military spokesman: The Houthi naval forces carried out a military operation targeting a US military cargo ship in the Gulf of Aden
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:55
Red Sea alternatives: Impact of regional tensions on trade routes
News Bulletin Reports
11:55
Red Sea alternatives: Impact of regional tensions on trade routes
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:25
Chaos in Israeli Knesset session: Families of hostages take protest to Jerusalem's government headquarters
News Bulletin Reports
11:25
Chaos in Israeli Knesset session: Families of hostages take protest to Jerusalem's government headquarters
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-12-03
Strategic Dilemmas: The Complex Dynamics Surrounding the Army Leadership's Extension and Regional Implications
Press Highlights
2023-12-03
Strategic Dilemmas: The Complex Dynamics Surrounding the Army Leadership's Extension and Regional Implications
0
Lebanon News
02:54
Berri's positive response to National Moderation's presidential dialogue
Lebanon News
02:54
Berri's positive response to National Moderation's presidential dialogue
0
Middle East News
2023-12-06
Israel approves construction of 1,700 settlement units in East Jerusalem
Middle East News
2023-12-06
Israel approves construction of 1,700 settlement units in East Jerusalem
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-15
Rockets launched from Lebanon target Kiryat Shmona and Margaliot settlements
Lebanon News
2024-01-15
Rockets launched from Lebanon target Kiryat Shmona and Margaliot settlements
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
08:30
Israeli Defense Minister: The war with Hezbollah will be harsh on Israel and devastating for Hezbollah and Lebanon
Middle East News
08:30
Israeli Defense Minister: The war with Hezbollah will be harsh on Israel and devastating for Hezbollah and Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
03:12
Ministry of Social Affairs' website undergoes cybersecurity breach
Lebanon News
03:12
Ministry of Social Affairs' website undergoes cybersecurity breach
3
Press Highlights
01:32
Saudi diplomacy: Seeking solutions beyond Lebanon's presidential file
Press Highlights
01:32
Saudi diplomacy: Seeking solutions beyond Lebanon's presidential file
4
Press Highlights
00:47
Quintet Committee accelerates action on Lebanon's presidential file
Press Highlights
00:47
Quintet Committee accelerates action on Lebanon's presidential file
5
Lebanon News
02:54
Berri's positive response to National Moderation's presidential dialogue
Lebanon News
02:54
Berri's positive response to National Moderation's presidential dialogue
6
World News
09:29
US Treasury Department: US issues sanctions related to Hamas and Fly Baghdad Airline
World News
09:29
US Treasury Department: US issues sanctions related to Hamas and Fly Baghdad Airline
7
Lebanon News
06:12
Nehme Mahfoud to LBCI: We will not sign the current agreement
Lebanon News
06:12
Nehme Mahfoud to LBCI: We will not sign the current agreement
8
Middle East News
07:46
Netanyahu: Hamas has not presented any new proposal for a hostage agreement
Middle East News
07:46
Netanyahu: Hamas has not presented any new proposal for a hostage agreement
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More