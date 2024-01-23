Israeli Army says 21 soldiers killed in Gaza

2024-01-23 | 01:27
Israeli Army says 21 soldiers killed in Gaza
Israeli Army says 21 soldiers killed in Gaza

Twenty-one Israeli soldiers were killed during intense fighting in Gaza, Army spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said on Tuesday, marking the highest one-day Israeli death toll since fighting began in the enclave.

Hagari said militants had fired a rocket-propelled grenade at a tank. At the same time, an explosion occurred in a two-storey building, triggering the collapse of the building onto the Israeli soldiers.

"We are still studying and investigating the event's details and the reasons for the explosion," he told an early morning press briefing.

Reuters

