Netanyahu addresses' tragic day' in war, vows to continue fight for 'absolute victory'

Middle East News
2024-01-23 | 03:38
High views
2min
Netanyahu addresses' tragic day' in war, vows to continue fight for 'absolute victory'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated on Tuesday, "Yesterday we experienced one of the most difficult days since the outbreak of the war."

More than 20 Israeli soldiers died due to fighting in southern Gaza on Monday.

Expressing deep sorrow, he extended his condolences to the families of the "heroic warriors" who lost their lives on the battlefield.

Netanyahu said: "I mourn for our fallen heroic soldiers. I hug the families in their time of need, and we all pray for the peace of our wounded."

In addition, he acknowledged the gravity of the situation and announced that the Israeli Army had launched an investigation into the incident.

"We must draw the necessary lessons and do everything to preserve the lives of our warriors," he declared.

The Prime Minister affirmed Israel's commitment to continue the fight for absolute victory. "In the name of our heroes and for the sake of our lives, we will not stop fighting until the absolute victory."

Middle East News

Benjamin Netanyahu

Israel

Soldiers

Israeli Army

Fighting

Gaza

Houthis affirm US-British airstrikes on Yemen 'will not pass without retaliation, punishment'
Israel reports 24 troops killed in Gaza, biggest toll in a single day
