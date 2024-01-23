Houthis affirm US-British airstrikes on Yemen 'will not pass without retaliation, punishment'

Yemeni rebels warned the United States and Britain on Tuesday that their strikes on Yemen "will not pass without a response and punishment," indicating that they have been subjected to 18 airstrikes in the past hours.



The Houthi military spokesperson, Brigadier Yahya Sare'e, wrote on the X platform: "The American-British aggression aircraft carried out 18 airstrikes in the past hours, distributed as follows: 12 airstrikes on the capital's municipality and Sanaa province. Three airstrikes on Hodeidah province. Two airstrikes on Taiz province. One airstrike on Al-Bayda province," confirming that "these attacks will not pass without retaliation and punishment."



AFP