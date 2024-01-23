News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
20
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
12
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
20
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
12
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Houthis affirm US-British airstrikes on Yemen 'will not pass without retaliation, punishment'
Middle East News
2024-01-23 | 03:46
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Houthis affirm US-British airstrikes on Yemen 'will not pass without retaliation, punishment'
Yemeni rebels warned the United States and Britain on Tuesday that their strikes on Yemen "will not pass without a response and punishment," indicating that they have been subjected to 18 airstrikes in the past hours.
The Houthi military spokesperson, Brigadier Yahya Sare'e, wrote on the X platform: "The American-British aggression aircraft carried out 18 airstrikes in the past hours, distributed as follows: 12 airstrikes on the capital's municipality and Sanaa province. Three airstrikes on Hodeidah province. Two airstrikes on Taiz province. One airstrike on Al-Bayda province," confirming that "these attacks will not pass without retaliation and punishment."
AFP
Middle East News
Yemen
United States
Britain
Airstrikes
Next
Israeli bombardment continues near Al-Amal Hospital: PRCS reports
Netanyahu addresses' tragic day' in war, vows to continue fight for 'absolute victory'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-01-12
US, Britain carry out strikes against Houthis in Yemen, officials say
World News
2024-01-12
US, Britain carry out strikes against Houthis in Yemen, officials say
0
World News
01:12
Multinational coalition strikes Houthi targets in Yemen in response to destabilizing activities
World News
01:12
Multinational coalition strikes Houthi targets in Yemen in response to destabilizing activities
0
Middle East News
2024-01-20
Dozens killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza as Biden discusses war with Netanyahu
Middle East News
2024-01-20
Dozens killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza as Biden discusses war with Netanyahu
0
Middle East News
2024-01-18
Indian Navy rescues crew after attack on ship off coast of Yemen
Middle East News
2024-01-18
Indian Navy rescues crew after attack on ship off coast of Yemen
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
05:32
Stoltenberg: There is no imminent military threat from Russia towards any NATO member
World News
05:32
Stoltenberg: There is no imminent military threat from Russia towards any NATO member
0
Middle East News
05:13
World Food Programme: Famine threat in Gaza regions still looms
Middle East News
05:13
World Food Programme: Famine threat in Gaza regions still looms
0
Middle East News
04:55
Israeli army announces 'encirclement' of Khan Younis in southern Gaza
Middle East News
04:55
Israeli army announces 'encirclement' of Khan Younis in southern Gaza
0
Middle East News
04:50
Hezbollah strikes Meron Air Surveillance Base in retaliation to recent assassinations: Second attack confirmed
Middle East News
04:50
Hezbollah strikes Meron Air Surveillance Base in retaliation to recent assassinations: Second attack confirmed
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-01-17
Hamas Health Ministry reports increase in toll of Israeli airstrikes to 24,448 deaths
Middle East News
2024-01-17
Hamas Health Ministry reports increase in toll of Israeli airstrikes to 24,448 deaths
0
World News
2023-12-19
Russian air defenses thwarted a "drone attack" over Moscow
World News
2023-12-19
Russian air defenses thwarted a "drone attack" over Moscow
0
Middle East News
2023-10-15
Al-Qassam's media figure's family killed by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza
Middle East News
2023-10-15
Al-Qassam's media figure's family killed by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza
0
Middle East News
07:46
Netanyahu: Hamas has not presented any new proposal for a hostage agreement
Middle East News
07:46
Netanyahu: Hamas has not presented any new proposal for a hostage agreement
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
08:30
Israeli Defense Minister: The war with Hezbollah will be harsh on Israel and devastating for Hezbollah and Lebanon
Middle East News
08:30
Israeli Defense Minister: The war with Hezbollah will be harsh on Israel and devastating for Hezbollah and Lebanon
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:29
Georges Hobeika's Couture Spring 2024 collection captures spirit of Arab world in journey to nostalgia
News Bulletin Reports
11:29
Georges Hobeika's Couture Spring 2024 collection captures spirit of Arab world in journey to nostalgia
3
Press Highlights
00:28
Quintet's initiative: Saudi and Iranian envoys forge new paths in Lebanon
Press Highlights
00:28
Quintet's initiative: Saudi and Iranian envoys forge new paths in Lebanon
4
Lebanon Economy
02:24
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:24
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon
5
Lebanon Economy
12:17
Rumors surrounding $150 payments: Financial sources critique circular impact
Lebanon Economy
12:17
Rumors surrounding $150 payments: Financial sources critique circular impact
6
Lebanon News
06:12
Nehme Mahfoud to LBCI: We will not sign the current agreement
Lebanon News
06:12
Nehme Mahfoud to LBCI: We will not sign the current agreement
7
World News
09:29
US Treasury Department: US issues sanctions related to Hamas and Fly Baghdad Airline
World News
09:29
US Treasury Department: US issues sanctions related to Hamas and Fly Baghdad Airline
8
Middle East News
07:46
Netanyahu: Hamas has not presented any new proposal for a hostage agreement
Middle East News
07:46
Netanyahu: Hamas has not presented any new proposal for a hostage agreement
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More