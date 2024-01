The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) reported that Israeli bombardment persists in the vicinity of Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Younis.

🚨Urgent: Israeli bombardment continues in the vicinity of PRCS Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Younis.#NotATarget❌ pic.twitter.com/BGTSdQpt1w — PRCS (@PalestineRCS) January 23, 2024

On Tuesday morning, PRCS also revealed that Israeli drones targeted anyone moving around Al-Amal Hospital with "continued gunfire," affirming that ambulances were unable to reach the injured.As tensions escalate, Israeli forces persist in targeting hospitals across the Gaza Strip, exacerbating the already dire humanitarian crisis faced by residents.The situation raises concerns about the accessibility of crucial medical assistance amid ongoing hostilities.