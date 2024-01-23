Israel says it killed 'dozens of terrorists' in the past twenty-four hours

The Israeli army said on Tuesday that it killed "dozens of terrorists" in the Gaza Strip in the past twenty-four hours, as its forces encircled the city of Khan Younis, one of the remaining strongholds of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas).



The army stated, "During the past day, the army forces carried out a wide-ranging operation, encircling Khan Younis and deepening the operation in the heart of the area used as a central hub for the Khan Younis Brigade affiliated with Hamas."



It added that " Ground troops engaged in close-quarters combat, directed (air force) strikes, and used intelligence to coordinate fire, resulting in the elimination of dozens of terrorists."



Reuters