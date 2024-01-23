News
Health Ministry affiliated with Hamas: Death toll rises to 25,490 in Gaza
Middle East News
2024-01-23 | 04:32
Health Ministry affiliated with Hamas: Death toll rises to 25,490 in Gaza
On Tuesday, the Health Ministry affiliated with the Hamas movement announced an increase in the death toll in the Israeli military operation in the Gaza Strip to 25,490 individuals, the majority of whom are women and children, since the beginning of the war between Israel and Hamas on October 7.
195 people were killed in the last 24 hours, and 63,354 people have been injured since the start of the war, according to the ministry.
AFP
Middle East News
Gaza
Hamas
Israel
Operation
War
October 7
