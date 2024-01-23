Israeli army announces 'encirclement' of Khan Younis in southern Gaza

The Israeli army announced on Tuesday the encirclement of the city of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, which has witnessed a concentration of fighting in recent weeks.



The army said in a statement, "During the past day, forces encircled Khan Younis and deepened the operation in the area."



It is worth noting that the head of the political bureau of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Yahya Sinwar, hails from the Khan Younis camp and is believed to be the mastermind behind the attack on the seventh of October last year.



AFP