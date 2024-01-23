World Food Programme: Famine threat in Gaza regions still looms

2024-01-23 | 05:13
World Food Programme: Famine threat in Gaza regions still looms
World Food Programme: Famine threat in Gaza regions still looms

The World Food Programme (WFP) stated on Tuesday that very small quantities of food aid have reached the northern parts of the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the conflict, and the threat of famine in certain areas of the Palestinian territory is still imminent. 

Abeer Etefa, the spokesperson for the WFP in the Middle East, said, "It is challenging to access the places we need to reach in Gaza, especially in the northern part of Gaza." 

She added, "Very minimal quantities of aid have reached the southern half of the Gaza Strip... I believe the risk of pockets of famine in Gaza is still largely present." 

Reuters 
 

