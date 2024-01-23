Qatari Foreign Ministry: Mediation efforts to end Gaza war continue

The spokesperson for the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated in a press conference on Tuesday that mediation efforts to end the war in the Gaza Strip are ongoing.



He further stated, "Mediation efforts are ongoing in Gaza, and much of the published information is inaccurate."



He added that the escalation in the Red Sea poses a significant threat, following a day of new strikes by US and British forces against Yemeni Houthi fighters allied with Iran, who have disrupted global navigation.



Reuters