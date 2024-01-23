Syrian Foreign Ministry: No justification for Jordanian military operations inside Syria

Middle East News
2024-01-23 | 07:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Syrian Foreign Ministry: No justification for Jordanian military operations inside Syria
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Syrian Foreign Ministry: No justification for Jordanian military operations inside Syria

The Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its deep regret in a statement on Tuesday for Jordan's airstrikes inside Syrian territory, stating that "there is no justification for such military operations."

The Jordanian army has intensified its campaign against drug smugglers along its border with Syria in the past few weeks.

Syria stated that the airstrikes resulted in civilian casualties, including women and children.

Reuters









Middle East News

Syria

Foreign Ministry

Jordan

Military

Operations

Casualties

Airstrike

Smugglers

LBCI Next
Hamas-affiliated Health Ministry says Israeli tanks are shelling a hospital in Gaza Strip
Turkey set to approve Sweden's NATO membership bid after long delay
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-05

Jordanian army kills three drug smugglers attempting to infiltrate from Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
06:05

Syrian Defense Ministry: Border Guards shot down drone near border with Jordan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-20

Israeli Airstrike Targets Iranian Military Advisors in Damascus, Killing Senior Intelligence Official

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-18

Turkey may conduct new operations in Iraq and Syria if needed

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:15

War Continues: Israel at a crossroads after recent attack amid Israeli public's fury

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:10

Path to peace: EU presents long-term peace plan for Israeli-Palestinian resolution

LBCI
World News
10:32

Putin and El-Sisi mark new phase of Egypt's Russian-built nuclear plant

LBCI
Middle East News
09:34

UNRWA chief: Six Palestinians were killed at a UN-run shelter in Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-20

The Madman of Argentina: Javier Melli's Controversial Rise to Power

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-20

Israeli strike on Damascus kills four of Iran's Revolutionary Guards: Reuters source

LBCI
Middle East News
04:50

Hezbollah strikes Meron Air Surveillance Base in retaliation to recent assassinations: Second attack confirmed

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-04

Counting the costs: Lebanon's varied banking commissions spark controversy

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
04:50

Hezbollah strikes Meron Air Surveillance Base in retaliation to recent assassinations: Second attack confirmed

LBCI
Middle East News
04:13

Famed Palestinian photographer Motaz Azaiza evacuates Gaza, ‘soon will come back and build Gaza again’

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:28

Quintet's initiative: Saudi and Iranian envoys forge new paths in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:24

Fuel prices increase in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
12:17

Rumors surrounding $150 payments: Financial sources critique circular impact

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:17

Traffic and Vehicles Management Authority unveils schedule for vehicle registration

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:20

Kataeb Party leader warns against Hezbollah's 'influence' on Lebanon's fate amidst Hamas-Israel tensions

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:54

In-depth with Mikati: Insights into Gaza, Hochstein's mission, and Presidential speculations

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More