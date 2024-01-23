News
Hamas-affiliated Health Ministry says Israeli tanks are shelling a hospital in Gaza Strip
Middle East News
2024-01-23 | 09:04
Hamas-affiliated Health Ministry says Israeli tanks are shelling a hospital in Gaza Strip
The Ministry of Health affiliated with Hamas announced on Tuesday that Israeli tanks are shelling Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis in the Gaza Strip, on the 109th day since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas.
The Ministry of Health stated in a statement that "Israeli tanks are firing intensively on the upper floors of the specialized surgery building and the emergency building at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, causing dozens of injuries."
AFP
Gaza
Hamas
Israel
Tanks
Nasser Hospital
Khan Younis
War
