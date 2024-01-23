Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will pay an official one-day visit to Turkey on Wednesday for talks focused on the regional repercussions of the Israel-Hamas war, a diplomatic source told AFP.



Raisi will meet Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the capital, Ankara, making a visit that was postponed twice - once in November and once earlier this month - because of spiraling tensions across the Middle East.



Iran's official news agency, IRNA, said Raisi would lead a "high-ranking political and economic delegation."