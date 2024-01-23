News
Iran's Raisi to meet with Erdogan in Turkey to discuss ongoing Israel-Hamas war
Middle East News
2024-01-23 | 09:06
Iran's Raisi to meet with Erdogan in Turkey to discuss ongoing Israel-Hamas war
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will pay an official one-day visit to Turkey on Wednesday for talks focused on the regional repercussions of the Israel-Hamas war, a diplomatic source told AFP.
Raisi will meet Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the capital, Ankara, making a visit that was postponed twice - once in November and once earlier this month - because of spiraling tensions across the Middle East.
Iran's official news agency, IRNA, said Raisi would lead a "high-ranking political and economic delegation."
Middle East News
Iran
Raisi
Erdogan
Turkey
Israel
Hamas
War
Multinational coalition strikes Houthi targets in Yemen in response to destabilizing activities
Fly Baghdad Airlines denounces the US Treasury's sanctions
Previous
