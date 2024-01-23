Spokesperson: Israel will not accept agreement allowing Hamas to remain in power in Gaza

2024-01-23 | 09:16
LBCI
Spokesperson: Israel will not accept agreement allowing Hamas to remain in power in Gaza
Spokesperson: Israel will not accept agreement allowing Hamas to remain in power in Gaza

The spokesperson for the Israeli government, Eylon Levy, stated on Tuesday that Israel will not agree to a ceasefire deal with the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) that allows the continued holding of hostages in Gaza or the remaining of Hamas in power in the sector. 

He added that efforts are ongoing to release the hostages, but he declined to delve into details, stating that lives are at stake. 

Reuters 
 

Middle East News

Israel

Eylon Levy

Ceasefire

Hamas

Hostages

Gaza

