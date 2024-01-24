News
US Military Destroys Houthi Anti-Ship Missiles in Yemen, Citing Imminent Threat to Maritime Security
Middle East News
2024-01-24 | 01:42
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US Military Destroys Houthi Anti-Ship Missiles in Yemen, Citing Imminent Threat to Maritime Security
The US military announced on Wednesday that it had destroyed two Houthi anti-ship missiles in Yemen that posed an imminent threat to maritime navigation in the region.
The US Central Command (CENTCOM) in the Middle East stated in a release that it "conducted strikes against Houthi anti-ship missiles targeting the southern Red Sea and intended for launch."
The statement added that US forces detected the missiles in areas controlled by the Houthis in Yemen and concluded that they represented an imminent threat to commercial and US naval vessels in the region.
AFP
Middle East News
US
Houthis
Yemen
War Continues: Israel at a crossroads after recent attack amid Israeli public's fury
Previous
0
Middle East News
2024-01-23
Houthis affirm US-British airstrikes on Yemen 'will not pass without retaliation, punishment'
Middle East News
2024-01-23
Houthis affirm US-British airstrikes on Yemen 'will not pass without retaliation, punishment'
0
World News
2024-01-13
US Armed Forces carry out new strike against Houthis in Yemen
World News
2024-01-13
US Armed Forces carry out new strike against Houthis in Yemen
0
World News
2024-01-12
US, Britain carry out strikes against Houthis in Yemen, officials say
World News
2024-01-12
US, Britain carry out strikes against Houthis in Yemen, officials say
0
Middle East News
2024-01-11
Yemen's Houthis leader: Any US attack would not go without a response
Middle East News
2024-01-11
Yemen's Houthis leader: Any US attack would not go without a response
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
War Continues: Israel at a crossroads after recent attack amid Israeli public's fury
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
War Continues: Israel at a crossroads after recent attack amid Israeli public's fury
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:10
Path to peace: EU presents long-term peace plan for Israeli-Palestinian resolution
News Bulletin Reports
11:10
Path to peace: EU presents long-term peace plan for Israeli-Palestinian resolution
0
World News
10:32
Putin and El-Sisi mark new phase of Egypt's Russian-built nuclear plant
World News
10:32
Putin and El-Sisi mark new phase of Egypt's Russian-built nuclear plant
0
Middle East News
09:34
UNRWA chief: Six Palestinians were killed at a UN-run shelter in Gaza
Middle East News
09:34
UNRWA chief: Six Palestinians were killed at a UN-run shelter in Gaza
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
War Continues: Israel at a crossroads after recent attack amid Israeli public's fury
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
War Continues: Israel at a crossroads after recent attack amid Israeli public's fury
0
Press Highlights
03:32
Jumblatt: No Problem for Me In Supporting Election of Sleiman Frangieh or Others
Press Highlights
03:32
Jumblatt: No Problem for Me In Supporting Election of Sleiman Frangieh or Others
0
Press Highlights
2024-01-22
Saudi diplomacy: Seeking solutions beyond Lebanon's presidential file
Press Highlights
2024-01-22
Saudi diplomacy: Seeking solutions beyond Lebanon's presidential file
0
Middle East News
04:13
Famed Palestinian photographer Motaz Azaiza evacuates Gaza, ‘soon will come back and build Gaza again’
Middle East News
04:13
Famed Palestinian photographer Motaz Azaiza evacuates Gaza, ‘soon will come back and build Gaza again’
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
BDL's new circular: Limiting monthly withdrawals to $150 amid economic crisis
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
BDL's new circular: Limiting monthly withdrawals to $150 amid economic crisis
2
Middle East News
04:50
Hezbollah strikes Meron Air Surveillance Base in retaliation to recent assassinations: Second attack confirmed
Middle East News
04:50
Hezbollah strikes Meron Air Surveillance Base in retaliation to recent assassinations: Second attack confirmed
3
Lebanon News
10:20
Kataeb Party leader warns against Hezbollah's 'influence' on Lebanon's fate amidst Hamas-Israel tensions
Lebanon News
10:20
Kataeb Party leader warns against Hezbollah's 'influence' on Lebanon's fate amidst Hamas-Israel tensions
4
Middle East News
04:13
Famed Palestinian photographer Motaz Azaiza evacuates Gaza, ‘soon will come back and build Gaza again’
Middle East News
04:13
Famed Palestinian photographer Motaz Azaiza evacuates Gaza, ‘soon will come back and build Gaza again’
5
News Bulletin Reports
09:18
Lebanese Hospitals Preparedness: Emergency Plans and Challenges Amid Regional Tensions
News Bulletin Reports
09:18
Lebanese Hospitals Preparedness: Emergency Plans and Challenges Amid Regional Tensions
6
News Bulletin Reports
09:28
Majdal Selm's calm shattered: Israeli strike hits house, raising concerns
News Bulletin Reports
09:28
Majdal Selm's calm shattered: Israeli strike hits house, raising concerns
7
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
War Continues: Israel at a crossroads after recent attack amid Israeli public's fury
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
War Continues: Israel at a crossroads after recent attack amid Israeli public's fury
8
Middle East News
04:55
Israeli army announces 'encirclement' of Khan Younis in southern Gaza
Middle East News
04:55
Israeli army announces 'encirclement' of Khan Younis in southern Gaza
