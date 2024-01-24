US Military Destroys Houthi Anti-Ship Missiles in Yemen, Citing Imminent Threat to Maritime Security

Middle East News
2024-01-24 | 01:42
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US Military Destroys Houthi Anti-Ship Missiles in Yemen, Citing Imminent Threat to Maritime Security
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
US Military Destroys Houthi Anti-Ship Missiles in Yemen, Citing Imminent Threat to Maritime Security

The US military announced on Wednesday that it had destroyed two Houthi anti-ship missiles in Yemen that posed an imminent threat to maritime navigation in the region.
The US Central Command (CENTCOM) in the Middle East stated in a release that it "conducted strikes against Houthi anti-ship missiles targeting the southern Red Sea and intended for launch." 
The statement added that US forces detected the missiles in areas controlled by the Houthis in Yemen and concluded that they represented an imminent threat to commercial and US naval vessels in the region.
 
 
AFP

Middle East News

US

Houthis

Yemen

War Continues: Israel at a crossroads after recent attack amid Israeli public's fury
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-23

Houthis affirm US-British airstrikes on Yemen 'will not pass without retaliation, punishment'

LBCI
World News
2024-01-13

US Armed Forces carry out new strike against Houthis in Yemen

LBCI
World News
2024-01-12

US, Britain carry out strikes against Houthis in Yemen, officials say

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-11

Yemen's Houthis leader: Any US attack would not go without a response

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:15

War Continues: Israel at a crossroads after recent attack amid Israeli public's fury

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:10

Path to peace: EU presents long-term peace plan for Israeli-Palestinian resolution

LBCI
World News
10:32

Putin and El-Sisi mark new phase of Egypt's Russian-built nuclear plant

LBCI
Middle East News
09:34

UNRWA chief: Six Palestinians were killed at a UN-run shelter in Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:15

War Continues: Israel at a crossroads after recent attack amid Israeli public's fury

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:32

Jumblatt: No Problem for Me In Supporting Election of Sleiman Frangieh or Others

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-01-22

Saudi diplomacy: Seeking solutions beyond Lebanon's presidential file

LBCI
Middle East News
04:13

Famed Palestinian photographer Motaz Azaiza evacuates Gaza, ‘soon will come back and build Gaza again’

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:24

BDL's new circular: Limiting monthly withdrawals to $150 amid economic crisis

LBCI
Middle East News
04:50

Hezbollah strikes Meron Air Surveillance Base in retaliation to recent assassinations: Second attack confirmed

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:20

Kataeb Party leader warns against Hezbollah's 'influence' on Lebanon's fate amidst Hamas-Israel tensions

LBCI
Middle East News
04:13

Famed Palestinian photographer Motaz Azaiza evacuates Gaza, ‘soon will come back and build Gaza again’

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:18

Lebanese Hospitals Preparedness: Emergency Plans and Challenges Amid Regional Tensions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:28

Majdal Selm's calm shattered: Israeli strike hits house, raising concerns

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:15

War Continues: Israel at a crossroads after recent attack amid Israeli public's fury

LBCI
Middle East News
04:55

Israeli army announces 'encirclement' of Khan Younis in southern Gaza

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More