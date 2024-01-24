US Military Destroys Houthi Anti-Ship Missiles in Yemen, Citing Imminent Threat to Maritime Security

The US military announced on Wednesday that it had destroyed two Houthi anti-ship missiles in Yemen that posed an imminent threat to maritime navigation in the region.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) in the Middle East stated in a release that it "conducted strikes against Houthi anti-ship missiles targeting the southern Red Sea and intended for launch."

The statement added that US forces detected the missiles in areas controlled by the Houthis in Yemen and concluded that they represented an imminent threat to commercial and US naval vessels in the region.

AFP