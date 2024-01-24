Plan for one-month Gaza truce makes progress

Israel and Hamas have made some progress toward agreement on a 30-day ceasefire in Gaza when Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners would be released, sources told Reuters, as Israel pressed ahead with its assault on southern Gaza's main city.



Qatar, the US and Egypt have for weeks shuttled between Israel and the militant group that runs Gaza trying to broker terms for a break in fighting, which would also allow in more food and medical supplies.



But the two sides remain at odds over how to permanently end the Gaza war, and Hamas has refused to move forward until this is resolved, the sources said.



Israeli spokesperson Eylon Levy said on Tuesday there would be no ceasefire that left Hamas in power and hostages in Gaza.



The US State Department and White House, Qatar's foreign ministry and Egypt's State Information Service did not immediately respond to requests for comment on prospects for a new ceasefire deal, following a week-long truce in November.



In their biggest operation in a month, Israeli forces pressed on with their capture of the city of Khan Younis, where hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians are sheltering after leaving the north - the early focus of the war.







Reuters