Iraqi PM: US strikes on Iraqi military positions will lead to "irresponsible escalation"

Middle East News
2024-01-24 | 05:27
Iraqi PM: US strikes on Iraqi military positions will lead to &quot;irresponsible escalation&quot;
Iraqi PM: US strikes on Iraqi military positions will lead to "irresponsible escalation"

Strikes by the United States on Iraqi military positions will lead to "irresponsible escalation" and violate the country's sovereignty, the prime minister's office said in a statement on Wednesday.

The US carried out strikes against three facilities linked to Iran-backed militia on Tuesday, the Pentagon said. Iraq will consider these operations as "aggressive actions" that undermine years of cooperation, the Iraqi government statement added.

"These precision strikes are in direct response to a series of escalatory attacks against US and Coalition personnel in Iraq and Syria by Iranian-sponsored militias," US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement.

Kata'ib Hezbollah military spokesperson Jaafar al-Husseini said in a post on X that the group would continue to target "enemy bases" until the end of Israel's siege in Gaza and singled out US support for Israel's campaign.



Reuters

