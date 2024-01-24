News
Gaza crisis deepens: 25,700 dead, 63,740 injured since October 7th
Middle East News
2024-01-24 | 05:36
Gaza crisis deepens: 25,700 dead, 63,740 injured since October 7th
On Wednesday, the Gaza Health Ministry stated that Israel committed 24 "massacres against families in the Gaza Strip," resulting in 210 deaths and 386 injuries in the past 24 Hours.
It reported that the death toll of Israeli attacks has risen to 25,700 deaths and 63,740 injuries since October 7th.
The Health Ministry confirmed on the 110th day of the conflict that several victims remain under the rubble and on the streets as emergency and civil defense crews struggle to reach them.
Middle East News
Gaza
Health Ministry
Israel
Gaza Strip
Deaths
Injuries
October 7th
