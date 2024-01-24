More than 625,000 students are deprived of education in Gaza

At least 4,551 students have been killed, mainly in the Gaza Strip and in the occupied West Bank, and 8,193 others wounded, the Palestinian education ministry said.



As the world celebrates the International Day of Education, the Israeli occupation has deprived more than 625,000 students in the Gaza Strip of education.



The Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip has affected 90 percent of government schools and educational buildings.



According to UNRWA, all of its schools in the Gaza Strip have closed, depriving 300,000 children of education.

Moreover, the ministry noted that 133 public schools are used as shelters.