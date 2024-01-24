More than 625,000 students are deprived of education in Gaza

Middle East News
2024-01-24 | 06:44
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
More than 625,000 students are deprived of education in Gaza
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
More than 625,000 students are deprived of education in Gaza

At least 4,551 students have been killed, mainly in the Gaza Strip and in the occupied West Bank, and 8,193 others wounded, the Palestinian education ministry said.

As the world celebrates the International Day of Education, the Israeli occupation has deprived more than 625,000 students in the Gaza Strip of education.

The Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip has affected 90 percent of government schools and educational buildings.

According to UNRWA, all of its schools in the Gaza Strip have closed, depriving 300,000 children of education.
 
Moreover, the ministry noted that 133 public schools are used as shelters.
 

Middle East News

Students

Education

Gaza

Israeli

Bombardment

Children

LBCI Next
Saudi Arabia preparing to open first alcohol store to serve non-Muslim diplomats: Reuters
UK issues statement from 24 nations on strikes on Yemen's Houthis
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-27

Israeli army continues Gaza bombardment as part of campaign against Hamas that may last 'months'

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-23

Nearly 15,000 Palestinians, including 6,150 children, killed in Israeli bombing in Gaza: Hamas

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-17

Over 12,000 killed, including 5,000 children, in Israeli strikes in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-15

Gaza's death toll from Israeli bombing reaches 11,500, including 4,710 children

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
11:27

Italy to treat 100 Palestinian children in its hospitals

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:15

Drug and weapons smuggling: What is specifically happening on the Syrian-Jordanian border?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:05

War objectives: Israeli public divided over ceasefire and proposed prisoner exchange deal

LBCI
Middle East News
10:58

Two US-flagged Maersk ships turn around in Red Sea after explosions

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-01-23

In-depth with Mikati: Insights into Gaza, Hochstein's mission, and Presidential speculations

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:59

Serge Dagher to Hezbollah: No one is with you

LBCI
World News
11:27

Italy to treat 100 Palestinian children in its hospitals

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-15

US will evacuate its citizens in Israel to Cyprus by sea on Monday

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:24

BDL's new circular: Limiting monthly withdrawals to $150 amid economic crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:59

Serge Dagher to Hezbollah: No one is with you

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:21

Tensions erupt in the Parliament during budget session

LBCI
Middle East News
08:37

Armed drone targets base housing US forces near Erbil Airport in Iraq: Reuters sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:17

MPs statements' highlights: Criticisms and calls for action during Parliamentary budget session

LBCI
Middle East News
06:44

More than 625,000 students are deprived of education in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
05:36

Gaza crisis deepens: 25,700 dead, 63,740 injured since October 7th

LBCI
Middle East News
08:51

Israeli government spokesperson affirms no ceasefire in Gaza

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More