QatarEnergy: Developments in Red Sea 'may affect' schedule of liquefied natural gas shipments

On Wednesday, QatarEnergy announced that attacks in the Red Sea region “may affect'” the schedule of shipments of liquefied natural gas, contrary to production, which it assured is “continuing without interruption.”



The state-owned company stated in a press release, “While developments in the Red Sea region may impact the scheduling of some liquefied natural gas shipments from Qatar as they may take alternative routes, their delivery is being managed with our customers.”



It emphasized that “Qatar's production of liquefied natural gas continues without interruption.”



AFP