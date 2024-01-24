Israel rules out ceasefire in Gaza, spokesperson denies new agreement with Hamas

Israel dismissed the possibility of a ceasefire in Gaza on Wednesday, with a government spokesperson denying media reports suggesting the potential for a new agreement with the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), where fighting would cease in exchange for the release of hostages.



The spokesperson, Ilana Stein, stated in a press briefing, "Regarding reports about ceasefire agreements, Israel will not refrain from destroying Hamas, recovering all hostages, and ensuring that Gaza does not pose a security threat to Israel."



She added, "There will be no ceasefire. There were truces for humanitarian purposes, which Hamas violated."



Reuters