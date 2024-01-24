Two US-flagged Maersk ships turn around in Red Sea after explosions

Middle East News
2024-01-24 | 10:58
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Two US-flagged Maersk ships turn around in Red Sea after explosions
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Two US-flagged Maersk ships turn around in Red Sea after explosions

Shipping company Maersk said on Wednesday two US-flagged vessels transiting the Bab el-Mandeb strait northbound had turned around after seeing explosions nearby.

The vessels and crew were unharmed and were being escorted back to the Gulf of Aden by the US Navy, Maersk said.
 

Middle East News

US

Maersk

Ships

Red Sea

Explosions

LBCI Next
US Military Destroys Houthi Anti-Ship Missiles in Yemen, Citing Imminent Threat to Maritime Security
War Continues: Israel at a crossroads after recent attack amid Israeli public's fury
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-01-10

Blinken accuses Iran of 'assisting and inciting' Houthis to target ships in the Red Sea

LBCI
World News
2024-01-05

Maersk diverts ships away from the Red Sea 'for the foreseeable future'

LBCI
World News
2023-12-19

US launches Red Sea force as ships reroute to avoid attacks

LBCI
World News
2023-12-18

British Petroleum suspends passage of its ships in Red Sea

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
11:58

Sixteen International Human Rights organizations call for halt in arms shipments to Israel and Palestinian factions

LBCI
World News
11:27

Italy to treat 100 Palestinian children in its hospitals

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:15

Drug and weapons smuggling: What is specifically happening on the Syrian-Jordanian border?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:05

War objectives: Israeli public divided over ceasefire and proposed prisoner exchange deal

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-01-19

Diplomatic intrigues: Hezbollah's rejection of US peace initiatives

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-21

Hezbollah threat: Israel considers new strategy amidst security concerns

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-22

Georges Hobeika's Couture Spring 2024 collection captures spirit of Arab world in journey to nostalgia

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-10

LBCI's information denies BDL acting Governor Mansouri intention to establish new exchange rate for US dollar under Circular 151

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:59

Serge Dagher to Hezbollah: No one is with you

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:21

Tensions erupt in the Parliament during budget session

LBCI
Middle East News
08:37

Armed drone targets base housing US forces near Erbil Airport in Iraq: Reuters sources

LBCI
Middle East News
10:13

Khan Younis Training Centre attack: 9 dead, 75 injured, reports UNRWA official

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:17

MPs statements' highlights: Criticisms and calls for action during Parliamentary budget session

LBCI
Middle East News
08:51

Israeli government spokesperson affirms no ceasefire in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
06:44

More than 625,000 students are deprived of education in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:49

Berri adjourns the discussion for the budget session to 6:00 PM

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More