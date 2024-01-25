Kuwaiti Oil Tanker Company monitors situation in the Red Sea and Bab el-Mandeb Strait daily

On Thursday, the Kuwaiti Oil Tanker Company said that it monitors and evaluates the situation in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and the Red Sea daily, confirming "the implementation of globally adopted precautionary measures and practices to protect the safety of its fleet."



The company added in a statement published by the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) that it "supports the shipment of Kuwaiti cargoes to global markets."



The Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Rai reported on Thursday, citing informed sources, that the company has decided to temporarily suspend the passage of its tankers in the Red Sea due to the evolving events in the region.



The newspaper reported that the decision for the temporary suspension is subject to continuous periodic review until the region stabilizes, confirming "the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation's full commitment to implementing its contracts with various countries, using foreign tankers."



Reuters