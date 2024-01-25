Emergency appeal: ICRC warns of impending medical shutdown in Gaza

Middle East News
2024-01-25 | 05:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Emergency appeal: ICRC warns of impending medical shutdown in Gaza
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
Emergency appeal: ICRC warns of impending medical shutdown in Gaza

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) urged in a Thursday news release that tangible actions must be taken to preserve access to lifesaving and emergency medical care in the Gaza Strip, as less than 20 percent of Gaza's land now shelters over 1.5 million people.

It confirmed that Gaza is "at risk of complete medical shut down without urgent action to preserve services."

Both located in the south of the strip, Nasser Medical Complex and the European Gaza Hospital (EGH) are the two referral hospitals that supply advanced surgical and medical emergency services with large bed capacities, "which is not sufficient for the current wounded and sick across Gaza."

"Nasser and a third facility, Al Amal Hospital, operated by the Palestinian Red Crescent Society, are in the midst of the current hostilities," said ICRC.

It also reported that "These people are living in desperate circumstances in the south of the Gaza Strip, where the dramatic escalation of the fighting threatens their survival."

William Schomburg, the head of the ICRC's office in Gaza, highlighted that hospitals in the Gaza Strip are overcrowded and short on medical supplies, fuel, food, and water. Many are also sheltering thousands of displaced families, and now two additional facilities risk being lost. 

"The cumulative impact on the health system is devastating, and urgent action must be taken," Schomburg said.

Affirming that all the conflict parties must respect and protect the medical infrastructure, the news release urged the protection of Gaza's health facilities.

"If these medical facilities – especially Nasser and EGH – cease to function, the world will bear witness to untold thousands of preventable deaths given the size of the population, the current extreme living conditions, a collapsing health system, and the intensity of the fighting," it added.

It noted that parties to the conflict must take urgent steps to guarantee that the hospitals and the people within them are safe "to facilitate the timely re-supply of items necessary to the functioning of the hospitals, including medicine, fuel, food, and water."
 

Middle East News

International Committee

Red Cross

ICRC

Medical

Care

Gaza Strip

Nasser Medical Complex

European Gaza Hospital

LBCI Next
Israeli forces bombard areas around hospitals in Khan Younis
Red Sea attacks force BHP to reroute some shipments to Cape of Good Hope
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-28

The Red Cross receives hostages released by Hamas in the Gaza Strip

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-23

At least 27 killed in Israeli strike on UNRWA school in Gaza Strip: Medical source

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-15

Israeli army raids Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza Strip

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-09

Jordan sends additional medical aid to Gaza Strip amid intensifying conflict

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:17

UK, US sanction senior Houthis over Red Sea attacks

LBCI
Middle East News
10:07

UNRWA: Israeli army orders evacuation of shelled shelter

LBCI
Middle East News
09:49

Statement: Iraq, US agree to conduct talks on future of US-led military alliance in Iraq

LBCI
Middle East News
08:19

Magnitude 5.3 earthquake strikes eastern Turkey

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-12-06

US charges four pro-Russian troops in Ukraine with war crimes

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-31

Abu Obaida: We were able to destroy 22 military vehicles and eliminate a large number of enemy soldiers

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-31

Hezbollah's 'Professions Unit' hosts Hamas delegation, emphasizes solidarity in resistance

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-17

Netanyahu: War to continue until goals achieved - captives returned, Hamas eliminated, and Gaza 'non-threatening'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:00

Hezbollah launches aerial attack on air defense site near Kfar Blum

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:39

'Aging Nation': Analyzing Lebanon's demographic crisis - 2023 vs. 2038

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:06

Israeli Army on high alert as suspected infiltrators from Lebanon prompt border mobilization

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:38

Hezbollah strikes radar site in Shebaa Farms, achieving direct hits

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:22

European diplomacy in Lebanon: Prioritizing stability in the South over Presidential file

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:01

Lebanese Parliament deliberates 2024 budget: Calls for progressive taxes and economic growth; Here are the highlights

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:02

Diplomatic Intrigue: Saudi Ambassador to host Quintet meeting on Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:56

Lebanese state files a lawsuit against LBCI: Marhaba Dawle

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More