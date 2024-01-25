Israel: We expect the International Court of Justice to reject 'false' charges of genocide

Middle East News
2024-01-25 | 08:09
High views
Israel: We expect the International Court of Justice to reject &#39;false&#39; charges of genocide
0min
Israel: We expect the International Court of Justice to reject 'false' charges of genocide

Israel expressed “confidence” on Thursday that the International Court of Justice would dismiss South Africa's accusations that the war in Gaza amounts to genocide against Palestinians, which a government spokesperson described as baseless. 

Government spokesperson Eylon Levy said in a press briefing before the court session scheduled for tomorrow, Friday, to announce whether it will impose emergency measures on Israel, "We expect the International Court of Justice to drop these false and misleading charges." 

Reuters 
 

