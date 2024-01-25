Statement: Iraq, US agree to conduct talks on future of US-led military alliance in Iraq

2024-01-25 | 09:49
Statement: Iraq, US agree to conduct talks on future of US-led military alliance in Iraq
Statement: Iraq, US agree to conduct talks on future of US-led military alliance in Iraq

The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that Iraq and the United States have agreed to form a committee to initiate discussions about the future of the US-led military coalition in Iraq, with the aim of establishing a timeline for the gradual withdrawal of forces and ending the alliance. 

Reuters 
 

