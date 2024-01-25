UNRWA: Israeli army orders evacuation of shelled shelter

Middle East News
2024-01-25 | 10:07
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UNRWA: Israeli army orders evacuation of shelled shelter
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
UNRWA: Israeli army orders evacuation of shelled shelter

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) confirmed Thursday to Agence France-Presse that the Israeli army has ordered evacuations from a shelter that was subjected to artillery shelling. 

A spokesperson for UNRWA verified accounts from displaced individuals in the center who stated that the Israeli army has given them until 5:00 PM on Friday to evacuate. 

AFP   
 

Middle East News

United Nations

Palestine

Refugees

UNRWA

Israel

Evacuation

Shelter

LBCI Next
Washington 'regrets' attack on UN shelter in southern Gaza
Sixteen International Human Rights organizations call for halt in arms shipments to Israel and Palestinian factions
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-23

UNRWA chief: Six Palestinians were killed at a UN-run shelter in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-29

UNRWA says aid convoy to Gaza was fired at by the Israeli army

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-28

United Nations calls on Israel to halt 'unlawful killing operations' in occupied West Bank

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-23

UN official says 'no place is safe' in Gaza after Israeli evacuation order

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
12:02

CIA Director to hold talks on Israeli hostages in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
11:46

Gaza Health Ministry says Israel killed 20 people waiting for aid

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:15

Espionage, technology, and warfare: Israel's new 'frontiers' in the conflict with Hezbollah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:09

Israel's Khan Younis strategy raises questions about the line between security and aggression

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:00

Hezbollah launches aerial attack on air defense site near Kfar Blum

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:06

Israeli Army on high alert as suspected infiltrators from Lebanon prompt border mobilization

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:38

Saudi Ambassador Meets with Quintet Committee Ambassadors

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-22

Families of Gaza captives confront Knesset Finance Committee, demanding their release: Al Jazeera reports

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:00

Hezbollah launches aerial attack on air defense site near Kfar Blum

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:06

Israeli Army on high alert as suspected infiltrators from Lebanon prompt border mobilization

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:56

Lebanese state files a lawsuit against LBCI: Marhaba Dawle

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:38

Hezbollah strikes radar site in Shebaa Farms, achieving direct hits

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:01

Lebanese Parliament deliberates 2024 budget: Calls for progressive taxes and economic growth; Here are the highlights

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:22

European diplomacy in Lebanon: Prioritizing stability in the South over Presidential file

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:02

Diplomatic Intrigue: Saudi Ambassador to host Quintet meeting on Thursday

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:15

Espionage, technology, and warfare: Israel's new 'frontiers' in the conflict with Hezbollah

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More