News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
16
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
8
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Jadal
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
16
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
8
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UNRWA: Israeli army orders evacuation of shelled shelter
Middle East News
2024-01-25 | 10:07
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UNRWA: Israeli army orders evacuation of shelled shelter
The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) confirmed Thursday to Agence France-Presse that the Israeli army has ordered evacuations from a shelter that was subjected to artillery shelling.
A spokesperson for UNRWA verified accounts from displaced individuals in the center who stated that the Israeli army has given them until 5:00 PM on Friday to evacuate.
AFP
Middle East News
United Nations
Palestine
Refugees
UNRWA
Israel
Evacuation
Shelter
Next
Washington 'regrets' attack on UN shelter in southern Gaza
Sixteen International Human Rights organizations call for halt in arms shipments to Israel and Palestinian factions
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-01-23
UNRWA chief: Six Palestinians were killed at a UN-run shelter in Gaza
Middle East News
2024-01-23
UNRWA chief: Six Palestinians were killed at a UN-run shelter in Gaza
0
Middle East News
2023-12-29
UNRWA says aid convoy to Gaza was fired at by the Israeli army
Middle East News
2023-12-29
UNRWA says aid convoy to Gaza was fired at by the Israeli army
0
Middle East News
2023-12-28
United Nations calls on Israel to halt 'unlawful killing operations' in occupied West Bank
Middle East News
2023-12-28
United Nations calls on Israel to halt 'unlawful killing operations' in occupied West Bank
0
Middle East News
2023-12-23
UN official says 'no place is safe' in Gaza after Israeli evacuation order
Middle East News
2023-12-23
UN official says 'no place is safe' in Gaza after Israeli evacuation order
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
12:02
CIA Director to hold talks on Israeli hostages in Gaza
Middle East News
12:02
CIA Director to hold talks on Israeli hostages in Gaza
0
Middle East News
11:46
Gaza Health Ministry says Israel killed 20 people waiting for aid
Middle East News
11:46
Gaza Health Ministry says Israel killed 20 people waiting for aid
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
Espionage, technology, and warfare: Israel's new 'frontiers' in the conflict with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
Espionage, technology, and warfare: Israel's new 'frontiers' in the conflict with Hezbollah
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:09
Israel's Khan Younis strategy raises questions about the line between security and aggression
News Bulletin Reports
11:09
Israel's Khan Younis strategy raises questions about the line between security and aggression
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:00
Hezbollah launches aerial attack on air defense site near Kfar Blum
Lebanon News
06:00
Hezbollah launches aerial attack on air defense site near Kfar Blum
0
Lebanon News
02:06
Israeli Army on high alert as suspected infiltrators from Lebanon prompt border mobilization
Lebanon News
02:06
Israeli Army on high alert as suspected infiltrators from Lebanon prompt border mobilization
0
Lebanon News
11:38
Saudi Ambassador Meets with Quintet Committee Ambassadors
Lebanon News
11:38
Saudi Ambassador Meets with Quintet Committee Ambassadors
0
Middle East News
2024-01-22
Families of Gaza captives confront Knesset Finance Committee, demanding their release: Al Jazeera reports
Middle East News
2024-01-22
Families of Gaza captives confront Knesset Finance Committee, demanding their release: Al Jazeera reports
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:00
Hezbollah launches aerial attack on air defense site near Kfar Blum
Lebanon News
06:00
Hezbollah launches aerial attack on air defense site near Kfar Blum
2
Lebanon News
02:06
Israeli Army on high alert as suspected infiltrators from Lebanon prompt border mobilization
Lebanon News
02:06
Israeli Army on high alert as suspected infiltrators from Lebanon prompt border mobilization
3
Lebanon News
08:56
Lebanese state files a lawsuit against LBCI: Marhaba Dawle
Lebanon News
08:56
Lebanese state files a lawsuit against LBCI: Marhaba Dawle
4
Lebanon News
04:38
Hezbollah strikes radar site in Shebaa Farms, achieving direct hits
Lebanon News
04:38
Hezbollah strikes radar site in Shebaa Farms, achieving direct hits
5
Lebanon News
05:01
Lebanese Parliament deliberates 2024 budget: Calls for progressive taxes and economic growth; Here are the highlights
Lebanon News
05:01
Lebanese Parliament deliberates 2024 budget: Calls for progressive taxes and economic growth; Here are the highlights
6
Press Highlights
00:22
European diplomacy in Lebanon: Prioritizing stability in the South over Presidential file
Press Highlights
00:22
European diplomacy in Lebanon: Prioritizing stability in the South over Presidential file
7
Press Highlights
01:02
Diplomatic Intrigue: Saudi Ambassador to host Quintet meeting on Thursday
Press Highlights
01:02
Diplomatic Intrigue: Saudi Ambassador to host Quintet meeting on Thursday
8
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
Espionage, technology, and warfare: Israel's new 'frontiers' in the conflict with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
Espionage, technology, and warfare: Israel's new 'frontiers' in the conflict with Hezbollah
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More