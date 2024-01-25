Gaza Health Ministry says Israel killed 20 people waiting for aid

The Gaza Health Ministry, affiliated with Hamas, announced on Thursday that Israeli forces killed 20 people who were waiting for humanitarian aid in the city of Gaza.



The ministry spokesperson, Ashraf al-Qidra, stated, "The Israeli occupation commits a new massacre against thousands of hungry mouths waiting for humanitarian aid at Kuwait Square in Gaza, resulting in 20 martyrs and 150 injuries."



The Israeli military did not immediately respond to AFP's request for comment on the incident.



A journalist from AFP reported that the victims were transported to Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, where the bodies were seen lying on the ground.



Crowds of citizens gathered around the injured, who lay on the ground with pools of blood nearby.



Hamas described the incident as a "horrific war crime," expressing that it "reflects the cruelty of the occupation and its disregard for human life and international laws," calling on the United States to "take a firm stance to stop these horrific crimes and hold the perpetrators accountable."



The Palestinian Islamic Jihad stated that the incident is "another evidence of the genocidal war waged by the Zionist army against the innocent in Gaza."



The movement emphasized that the incident "requires bold positions from Arab and Islamic organizations, governments, and countries in particular."



The war in Gaza erupted following an unprecedented Hamas attack on Israel on October 7th, resulting in the death of 1,140 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.



In response to the attack, Israel pledged to eliminate the movement, carrying out a destructive bombing campaign followed by ground operations since October 27th, resulting in 25,700 deaths, mostly women and children, according to the Gaza Health Ministry affiliated with Hamas.



AFP