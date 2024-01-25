CIA Director to hold talks on Israeli hostages in Gaza

Middle East News
2024-01-25 | 12:02
High views
CIA Director to hold talks on Israeli hostages in Gaza
CIA Director to hold talks on Israeli hostages in Gaza

The Washington Post reported today, Thursday, citing informed officials, that the Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), William J. Burns, will meet with Israeli, Egyptian, and Qatari officials in Europe in the coming days to discuss ways to reach an agreement regarding the Israeli hostages in Gaza. 

Reuters 
 

