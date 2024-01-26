El Al Israel Airlines suspends South Africa route in wake of ICJ case

2024-01-26 | 04:59
El Al Israel Airlines suspends South Africa route in wake of ICJ case
2min
El Al Israel Airlines suspends South Africa route in wake of ICJ case

El Al Israel Airlines said on Friday it was suspending its route to Johannesburg at the end of March, citing a steep drop in demand after South Africa accused Israel of genocide at the World Court.

Israel's flag carrier flies up to twice weekly nonstop to Johannesburg.

"Israelis don't want to fly to South Africa," said an El Al spokesperson. "They are canceling flights, and planes are pretty empty... We understand the situation because it was different before.

"The fact that the Israelis don't want to go to South Africa but do want to go to other places helps us decide that we're pausing that route," she said. The company also cited the current security situation.

UN judges will rule on Friday on South Africa's request for emergency measures against Israel, including that it halt its military operations in Gaza, over which it faces allegations of state-led genocide at the World Court.

After the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Islamist group Hamas that killed 1,200 Israelis and abducted more than 240 others, Israel responded heavily in Hamas-ruled Gaza. More than 25,000 people have been killed, according to Gaza health authorities.

Israel has asked the court to reject the case outright. An Israeli government spokesperson on Thursday said they expected the UN's top court to "throw out these spurious and specious charges."

South Africa argued two weeks ago that Israel's aerial and ground offensive was aimed at bringing about "the destruction of the population" of Gaza.

El Al said once it stopped flying to Johannesburg, it would shift the widebody aircraft it used on the route to expand current destinations to North America, Bangkok, and Tokyo in Asia while examining new routes.

Reuters

Middle East News

El Al

Israel

Airlines

South Africa. Route

ICJ

