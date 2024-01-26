UN: Cold, rainy weather in Gaza may make it 'unfit for living'

2024-01-26
UN: Cold, rainy weather in Gaza may make it &#39;unfit for living&#39;
UN: Cold, rainy weather in Gaza may make it 'unfit for living'

The United Nations Human Rights Office warned on Friday that the cold and rainy weather in Gaza threatens to render the Palestinian territory torn by war "unfit for living altogether."

Ajiith Sungha, the director of the United Nations Human Rights Office in the occupied Palestinian territory, said, "We are very concerned about the impact of the rainy and cold weather in Gaza."

He added, "It is entirely expected at this time of the year, and it threatens to make the already unhealthy situation entirely unfit for people's lives. Most of them do not have enough clothing or blankets."

Reuters

Middle East News

United Nations

Human Rights Office

Gaza

Palestinian

War

