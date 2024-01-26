Turkey informs UK of the necessity for immediate and complete ceasefire in Gaza

A Turkish diplomatic source said that Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan informed his British counterpart, David Cameron, during a meeting in Istanbul on Friday of the urgent need for an immediate and complete ceasefire in Gaza.



The source mentioned that the meeting between the two ministers lasted approximately 90 minutes, followed by discussions between delegations from both countries.



They addressed the war in Gaza, bilateral relations, and Turkey's approval of Sweden's request to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).



The source added that Fidan conveyed to Cameron that a comprehensive and immediate ceasefire and the resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict through a two-state solution are essential for achieving lasting peace.



Reuters