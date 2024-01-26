Turkey informs UK of the necessity for immediate and complete ceasefire in Gaza

Middle East News
2024-01-26 | 05:59
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Turkey informs UK of the necessity for immediate and complete ceasefire in Gaza
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Turkey informs UK of the necessity for immediate and complete ceasefire in Gaza

A Turkish diplomatic source said that Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan informed his British counterpart, David Cameron, during a meeting in Istanbul on Friday of the urgent need for an immediate and complete ceasefire in Gaza.

The source mentioned that the meeting between the two ministers lasted approximately 90 minutes, followed by discussions between delegations from both countries. 

They addressed the war in Gaza, bilateral relations, and Turkey's approval of Sweden's request to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

The source added that Fidan conveyed to Cameron that a comprehensive and immediate ceasefire and the resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict through a two-state solution are essential for achieving lasting peace.

Reuters

Middle East News

Turkey

UK

Ceasefire

Gaza

War

LBCI Next
UKMTO receives report about incident 60 nautical miles off coast of Aden, Yemen
Attack on Iraqi Kurdish gas field leads to major power cuts
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-01-06

Turkey says discussed Gaza war and Sweden's joining NATO with Blinken

LBCI
World News
2023-12-17

UK and Germany call for 'permanent ceasefire' in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-09

Iran warns of regional "explosion" after US veto against Gaza ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-22

The Prisoner Exchange: Prelude to Ceasefire or Continuation of the Gaza War?

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:26

ICJ: South Africa has the right to file the lawsuit, and Israel's request to dismiss it cannot be accepted

LBCI
World News
06:59

Spokesperson: Germany to respect decision of ICJ regarding Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
06:53

Ambrey: Explosion near tanker southeast of Bab el-Mandeb Strait

LBCI
Middle East News
06:43

Erdogan expects ICJ to rule that Israel has committed genocide in Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-25

Impending Crisis: US Contemplates Withdrawal from Syria, Raising Concerns of ISIS Resurgence

LBCI
World News
2024-01-12

Israel rejects genocide accusations at ICJ

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-09

Minor injuries reported among paramedics following an Israeli drone strike on a car in Ghandouriyeh

LBCI
Sports News
2024-01-22

Lebanon exits the Asian Cup after losing to Tajikistan 2-1

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:15

Espionage, technology, and warfare: Israel's new 'frontiers' in the conflict with Hezbollah

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:26

Source to "Nidaa Al-Watan": No internal changes suggest the possibility of holding presidential elections in the foreseeable future

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:44

Lebanon's fuel prices on the rise

LBCI
Middle East News
12:02

CIA Director to hold talks on Israeli hostages in Gaza

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:19

"The Quintet Committee" is set to launch an initiative

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:39

Analyzing Hezbollah's Advanced Anti-Armor Missile

LBCI
Middle East News
06:18

UKMTO: Two explosions heard and missiles seen off coast of Yemen

LBCI
World News
07:26

ICJ: South Africa has the right to file the lawsuit, and Israel's request to dismiss it cannot be accepted

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More