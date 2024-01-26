Over 26,000 Palestinians killed and more than 64,000 injured due to Israeli airstrikes in Gaza

The Health Ministry affiliated with the Hamas movement announced on Friday that the death toll from Israeli airstrikes and ground operations in the Gaza Strip has reached 26,083, with the majority being women and children, since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas on October 7.



The ministry confirmed the death of 183 individuals in the past 24 hours and reported that 64,487 people have been injured since the outbreak of the war. Many remain trapped under the rubble, inaccessible to rescue teams.







AFP