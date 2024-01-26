Over 26,000 Palestinians killed and more than 64,000 injured due to Israeli airstrikes in Gaza

Middle East News
2024-01-26 | 06:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Over 26,000 Palestinians killed and more than 64,000 injured due to Israeli airstrikes in Gaza
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Over 26,000 Palestinians killed and more than 64,000 injured due to Israeli airstrikes in Gaza

The Health Ministry affiliated with the Hamas movement announced on Friday that the death toll from Israeli airstrikes and ground operations in the Gaza Strip has reached 26,083, with the majority being women and children, since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas on October 7. 

The ministry confirmed the death of 183 individuals in the past 24 hours and reported that 64,487 people have been injured since the outbreak of the war. Many remain trapped under the rubble, inaccessible to rescue teams.



AFP

Middle East News

Palestinians

Killed

Injured

Israeli

Airstrikes

Gaza

LBCI Next
UKMTO: Two explosions heard and missiles seen off coast of Yemen
UKMTO receives report about incident 60 nautical miles off coast of Aden, Yemen
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-15

Hamas Health Ministry reports over 60 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-28

Gaza Health Ministry: 21,320 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes since October 7

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-31

Al Arabiya: Israeli airstrikes on Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza killed more than 100 Palestinians

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-21

Gaza Health Ministry: 25,105 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since October 7

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:26

ICJ: South Africa has the right to file the lawsuit, and Israel's request to dismiss it cannot be accepted

LBCI
World News
06:59

Spokesperson: Germany to respect decision of ICJ regarding Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
06:53

Ambrey: Explosion near tanker southeast of Bab el-Mandeb Strait

LBCI
Middle East News
06:43

Erdogan expects ICJ to rule that Israel has committed genocide in Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-25

Impending Crisis: US Contemplates Withdrawal from Syria, Raising Concerns of ISIS Resurgence

LBCI
World News
2024-01-12

Israel rejects genocide accusations at ICJ

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-09

Minor injuries reported among paramedics following an Israeli drone strike on a car in Ghandouriyeh

LBCI
Sports News
2024-01-22

Lebanon exits the Asian Cup after losing to Tajikistan 2-1

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-25

Espionage, technology, and warfare: Israel's new 'frontiers' in the conflict with Hezbollah

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:26

Source to "Nidaa Al-Watan": No internal changes suggest the possibility of holding presidential elections in the foreseeable future

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:44

Lebanon's fuel prices on the rise

LBCI
Middle East News
12:02

CIA Director to hold talks on Israeli hostages in Gaza

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:19

"The Quintet Committee" is set to launch an initiative

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:39

Analyzing Hezbollah's Advanced Anti-Armor Missile

LBCI
Middle East News
06:18

UKMTO: Two explosions heard and missiles seen off coast of Yemen

LBCI
World News
07:26

ICJ: South Africa has the right to file the lawsuit, and Israel's request to dismiss it cannot be accepted

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More