Ambrey: Explosion near tanker southeast of Bab el-Mandeb Strait

Middle East News
2024-01-26 | 06:53
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Ambrey: Explosion near tanker southeast of Bab el-Mandeb Strait
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Ambrey: Explosion near tanker southeast of Bab el-Mandeb Strait

On Friday, the British maritime security company Ambrey said that an explosion was observed approximately a nautical mile away from an oil and petroleum products tanker belonging to India and flying the flag of Panama, southeast of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

Ambrey added that the ship reported seeing two explosions in its vicinity, and no damages were reported.

Reuters

Middle East News

Ambrey

Explosion

Tanker

Bab El-Mandeb

Strait

Oil

LBCI Next
Spokesperson: Germany to respect decision of ICJ regarding Israel
Erdogan expects ICJ to rule that Israel has committed genocide in Gaza
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-25

Kuwaiti Oil Tanker Company monitors situation in the Red Sea and Bab el-Mandeb Strait daily

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-14

Israeli media: Massive explosion sounded in Haifa Bay near oil refineries

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-11

Iran seizes oil tanker involved in US-Iran dispute in Gulf of Oman - state media

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-11

Iranian Navy declares the seizure of US oil tanker in Gulf of Oman

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:26

ICJ: South Africa has the right to file the lawsuit, and Israel's request to dismiss it cannot be accepted

LBCI
World News
06:59

Spokesperson: Germany to respect decision of ICJ regarding Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
06:43

Erdogan expects ICJ to rule that Israel has committed genocide in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
06:18

UKMTO: Two explosions heard and missiles seen off coast of Yemen

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-25

Impending Crisis: US Contemplates Withdrawal from Syria, Raising Concerns of ISIS Resurgence

LBCI
World News
2024-01-12

Israel rejects genocide accusations at ICJ

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-09

Minor injuries reported among paramedics following an Israeli drone strike on a car in Ghandouriyeh

LBCI
Sports News
2024-01-22

Lebanon exits the Asian Cup after losing to Tajikistan 2-1

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-25

Espionage, technology, and warfare: Israel's new 'frontiers' in the conflict with Hezbollah

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:26

Source to "Nidaa Al-Watan": No internal changes suggest the possibility of holding presidential elections in the foreseeable future

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:44

Lebanon's fuel prices on the rise

LBCI
Middle East News
12:02

CIA Director to hold talks on Israeli hostages in Gaza

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:19

"The Quintet Committee" is set to launch an initiative

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:39

Analyzing Hezbollah's Advanced Anti-Armor Missile

LBCI
Middle East News
06:18

UKMTO: Two explosions heard and missiles seen off coast of Yemen

LBCI
World News
07:26

ICJ: South Africa has the right to file the lawsuit, and Israel's request to dismiss it cannot be accepted

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More