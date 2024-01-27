Houthi-launched missile target oil tanker Marlin Luanda in Gulf of Aden

2024-01-27 | 01:21
Houthi-launched missile target oil tanker Marlin Luanda in Gulf of Aden
Houthi-launched missile target oil tanker Marlin Luanda in Gulf of Aden

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said on X that the Iranian-backed Houthis launched an anti-ship ballistic missile from their controlled areas in Yemen. They targeted the Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker M/V Marlin Luanda.

The missile struck the vessel, prompting an immediate distress call from the damaged tanker. The United States Navy's USS Carney (DDG 64) and other coalition ships swiftly responded to the incident and are currently rendering assistance.

Currently, there have been no reported injuries resulting from the attack. The situation is being monitored, and the coalition forces are working to address the aftermath of the missile strike on the M/V Marlin Luanda.

Houthi's TV: US, British airstrikes target Yemen port
ICJ: South Africa has the right to file the lawsuit, and Israel's request to dismiss it cannot be accepted
