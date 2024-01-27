Ambrey: Exchange of gunfire between cargo ship and small boat in Oman

The British maritime security company Ambrey stated on Saturday that a security team aboard a bulk cargo carrier exchanged gunfire with armed individuals on a small boat.



This exchange occurred after the small boat suspiciously approached the ship about 700 nautical miles southeast of Salalah in the Sultanate of Oman.



Ambrey said in a statement, "The boat approached within 300 meters before returning to where it came from," adding that the crew and the ship were safe.



Reuters