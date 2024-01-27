Hamas denounces Israeli "threats" against UNRWA

2024-01-27
Hamas denounces Israeli &quot;threats&quot; against UNRWA
Hamas denounces Israeli "threats" against UNRWA

The Hamas movement strongly condemned on Saturday the "Israeli threats" against the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA). 

This comes in the wake of Israel accusing employees of the UN agency of involvement in the October 7 attack.

In a statement, the movement called on the United Nations and international institutions "not to succumb to Israel's threats and provocations."



