Israel seeks to ensure that UNRWA has no role in Gaza after war

2024-01-27
Israel seeks to ensure that UNRWA has no role in Gaza after war
Israel seeks to ensure that UNRWA has no role in Gaza after war

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said on Saturday that his country will seek to prevent the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) from operating in the Gaza Strip after the end of the war.

This comes after Israel accused UN agency employees of being involved in an attack on October 7.

Katz stated on X that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs aims to ensure that "UNRWA is not part of the post-war phase," he added that he would seek to garner support from the United States, the European Union, and other major donor parties.

AFP

Hamas Health Ministry: Gaza's death toll rises to 26,257 since Oct 7
Hamas denounces Israeli "threats" against UNRWA
