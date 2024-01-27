Hamas Health Ministry: Gaza’s death toll rises to 26,257 since Oct 7

On Saturday, the Ministry of Health, affiliated with Hamas, announced an increase in the toll of Israeli airstrikes and ground operations in the Gaza Strip to 26,257 dead, the majority of whom are women and children, since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas on Oct 7.



The ministry confirmed the death of 174 people in the past 24 hours and pointed out that 64,797 people have been injured since the outbreak of the war. Many are still under the rubble and cannot be reached by rescue teams.



AFP