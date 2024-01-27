News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
16
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
7
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Researcher Ossa Kbire
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
16
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
7
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Washington and Baghdad open talks on foreign troops in Iraq
Middle East News
2024-01-27 | 06:09
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Washington and Baghdad open talks on foreign troops in Iraq
Iraq and the United States on Saturday held a "first round" of talks on the future of American and other foreign troops in the country, with Baghdad expecting discussions to lead to a timeline for reducing their presence.
The office of Prime Minister Mohamed Shia al-Sudani issued a photograph of the head of government with top-ranking officials from both the Iraqi armed forces and the international coalition set up by Washington to fight ISIS.
Al-Sudani "is hosting the start of the first round of bilateral dialogue between Iraq and the US to end the mission of the international coalition in Iraq," the office said in a statement.
"The talks and whatever progress made will determine the length of these negotiations," Al-Sudani's foreign affairs adviser, Farhad Alaaldin, told AFP.
"Iraq is engaging the other countries taking part in the international coalition for bilateral agreements that serve the best interest of Iraq and these countries."
Washington had said on Thursday that it had agreed with Baghdad on the launch of "expert working groups of military and defense professionals" as part of the Higher Military Commission set up in agreement with Baghdad.
The working groups would examine "three key factors," Washington said: "the threat from ISIS, operational and environmental requirements, and the Iraqi Security Forces' capability levels."
Pentagon deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh acknowledged that the US military footprint in Iraq "will certainly be part of the conversations as it goes forward," indicating that Baghdad's desire to reduce these forces is on the table.
The aim for Iraq's foreign ministry would eventually lead to formulating "a specific and clear timeline... and to begin the gradual reduction of its (the coalition's) advisers on Iraqi soil."
The talks - which have been planned for months - come at a time of heightened tensions in Iraq and the region linked to the war between Israel and Hamas, which has sparked a surge in attacks on American and other coalition forces.
There have been more than 150 attacks targeting coalition troops since mid-October, many of them claimed by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a loose alliance of Iran-linked groups that oppose US support for Israel in the Gaza conflict.
There are roughly 2,500 US troops deployed in Iraq and about 900 in Syria as part of the anti-ISIS coalition formed in 2014 - the year the group overran around a third of Iraq.
AFP
Middle East News
Washington
US
Baghdad
Foreign
Troops
Iraq
Next
PLO official: Stopping UNRWA funding entails significant political and humanitarian risks
Hamas Health Ministry: Gaza’s death toll rises to 26,257 since Oct 7
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-01-04
US official: US military carries out strike in Baghdad against Iraqi faction commander believed to be responsible for attacks on US forces
World News
2024-01-04
US official: US military carries out strike in Baghdad against Iraqi faction commander believed to be responsible for attacks on US forces
0
Middle East News
2023-12-26
Baghdad condemns US attack on Iraqi military sites
Middle East News
2023-12-26
Baghdad condemns US attack on Iraqi military sites
0
World News
2023-12-08
US urges Iraq to 'protect' its diplomats after rockets targeted embassy in Baghdad
World News
2023-12-08
US urges Iraq to 'protect' its diplomats after rockets targeted embassy in Baghdad
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:20
Implications of the US-Led Coalition's Withdrawal from Iraq
News Bulletin Reports
09:20
Implications of the US-Led Coalition's Withdrawal from Iraq
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
08:46
UK 'temporarily pauses' future funding for UNRWA in Gaza Strip
World News
08:46
UK 'temporarily pauses' future funding for UNRWA in Gaza Strip
0
Middle East News
07:49
Crew extinguishes blaze on tanker hit by missile in Gulf of Aden
Middle East News
07:49
Crew extinguishes blaze on tanker hit by missile in Gulf of Aden
0
Middle East News
07:20
Gunmen kill nine foreign nationals in southeast Iran near Pakistan border
Middle East News
07:20
Gunmen kill nine foreign nationals in southeast Iran near Pakistan border
0
Middle East News
06:39
Gaza battles rage as heavy rain hits displaced people
Middle East News
06:39
Gaza battles rage as heavy rain hits displaced people
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2023-09-13
WhatsApp is launching its Channels feature globally
Variety and Tech
2023-09-13
WhatsApp is launching its Channels feature globally
0
World News
2024-01-11
Pro-Palestinian protests held in The Hague amid ICJ genocide hearing against Israel
World News
2024-01-11
Pro-Palestinian protests held in The Hague amid ICJ genocide hearing against Israel
0
Variety and Tech
06:16
OpenAI launches new embedding models, GPT Turbo updates
Variety and Tech
06:16
OpenAI launches new embedding models, GPT Turbo updates
0
Variety and Tech
2023-12-12
Zara regrets 'misunderstanding' over photoshoot after Gaza boycott calls
Variety and Tech
2023-12-12
Zara regrets 'misunderstanding' over photoshoot after Gaza boycott calls
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:24
Secret Talks in Beirut: German Intelligence meets Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem
Lebanon News
03:24
Secret Talks in Beirut: German Intelligence meets Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:06
The Lone Star State: Texas's Struggle for Independence and Current Political Challenges
News Bulletin Reports
11:06
The Lone Star State: Texas's Struggle for Independence and Current Political Challenges
3
Press Highlights
01:03
Pathways to power: The three crucial points of Lebanon's political discourse
Press Highlights
01:03
Pathways to power: The three crucial points of Lebanon's political discourse
4
Lebanon News
04:23
Vehicle Registration Department unveils two-week service offering
Lebanon News
04:23
Vehicle Registration Department unveils two-week service offering
5
Lebanon News
07:09
Hezbollah strikes Khirbet Maar base with precision missile attack
Lebanon News
07:09
Hezbollah strikes Khirbet Maar base with precision missile attack
6
News Bulletin Reports
09:20
Implications of the US-Led Coalition's Withdrawal from Iraq
News Bulletin Reports
09:20
Implications of the US-Led Coalition's Withdrawal from Iraq
7
Lebanon News
03:05
Lebanon stands at difficult crossroads
Lebanon News
03:05
Lebanon stands at difficult crossroads
8
Press Highlights
00:35
Shiite duo's perspective: Assessing the Quintet meeting's impact on presidential elections
Press Highlights
00:35
Shiite duo's perspective: Assessing the Quintet meeting's impact on presidential elections
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More