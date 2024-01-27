News
Iran dismisses European condemnation of satellite launch
Middle East News
2024-01-27 | 06:30
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Iran dismisses European condemnation of satellite launch
On Saturday, Iran dismissed three European countries’ condemnation of its launch of the Soraya satellite, saying peaceful technological advancement in the aerospace field was the country’s legitimate right.
France, Germany, and Britain condemned the launch of the Soraya last week using the Ghaem-100 Space Launch Vehicle (SLV) on Friday.
The SLV uses technology essential for the development of a long-range ballistic missile system, which could also allow Tehran to launch longer-range weapons, the countries said in a joint statement.
“Such interventionist statements,” said foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani in a post on X, “will not make a dent in Iran’s determination to advance in science and technology.”
Iran, he said, “considers the use of peaceful technologies” as its given right.
Last week, the Soraya satellite, which is being developed by the research arm of the civilian Iranian Space Agency, was put into a 750 km (470 mile) orbit, the highest successfully reached by Iran, according to Iranian media.
They said the 50 kg (110 lb) satellite was launched by the Qaem 100, a three-stage solid-fuel rocket built by the elite military Revolutionary Guards.
Tehran denies US assertions that such activity is a cover for ballistic missile development and says it has never pursued the development of nuclear weapons.
Iran, which has one of the most extensive missile programs in the Middle East, has suffered several failed satellite launches in recent years due to technical issues.
Reuters
Middle East News
Iran
Europe
Condemnation
Satellite
Launch
Soraya
Missile
